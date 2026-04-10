  • Friday, 10th April, 2026

NCAA Confirms Decline in Flight Delays, Cancellation on Domestic Routes

Business | 3 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, has confirmed the notable reduction in flight delays and cancellation in recent months.

Achimugu described the current development as impressive and encouraging, attributing the improvement to a combination of stabilized operations following the peak festive season and a natural dip in passenger volume. 

He, however, warned that as Nigeria enters the rainy season, travellers should still anticipate some weather-related disruptions in the coming weeks.

He made this known at a ceremony marking Ethiopian Airlines’ 80th anniversary in Lagos, remarking that a recent Aircraft Acquisition Summit hosted by the Aviation Minister has brought new focus to the Nigerian aviation sector. 

He said the authority has made passenger feedback easy, but noted that while some passengers are making good use of the portal provided by NCAA to address their complaints, some still find it difficult to navigate through the portal and that is why there is an option of emails and social media for passengers to explore and rectify their issues.

On the report issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on ticket prices, he said: “The FCCPC did not submit reports to my office. So, I don’t know what they found out. All I know is that in December, I disagreed with the reason for the hike in airfares as stated by some operators.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.