NCAA Confirms Decline in Flight Delays, Cancellation on Domestic Routes

Chinedu Eze

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, has confirmed the notable reduction in flight delays and cancellation in recent months.

Achimugu described the current development as impressive and encouraging, attributing the improvement to a combination of stabilized operations following the peak festive season and a natural dip in passenger volume.

He, however, warned that as Nigeria enters the rainy season, travellers should still anticipate some weather-related disruptions in the coming weeks.

He made this known at a ceremony marking Ethiopian Airlines’ 80th anniversary in Lagos, remarking that a recent Aircraft Acquisition Summit hosted by the Aviation Minister has brought new focus to the Nigerian aviation sector.

He said the authority has made passenger feedback easy, but noted that while some passengers are making good use of the portal provided by NCAA to address their complaints, some still find it difficult to navigate through the portal and that is why there is an option of emails and social media for passengers to explore and rectify their issues.

On the report issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on ticket prices, he said: “The FCCPC did not submit reports to my office. So, I don’t know what they found out. All I know is that in December, I disagreed with the reason for the hike in airfares as stated by some operators.”