INEC Postpones Nationwide Voter Revalidation Exercise

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 general election.

Recall that the commission had announced plans to commence a nationwide voter revalidation beginning from April 13 to May 29, 2026.

The exercise, the electoral body explained, was aimed at removing ineligible entries and strengthening the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

The commission said the exercise would target the removal of “null and ineligible voters, such as deceased, non-Nigerians, underage, and multiple registrations,” in line with legal provisions.

The electoral body, however, explained that the exercise was not a fresh registration but was specifically for voters who registered between 2011 and 2024.

“The exercise is part of the commission’s efforts to revise, update, clean and strengthen the integrity, accuracy, inclusivity, and credibility of the national register of voters ahead of future elections,” it said.

However, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement issued Friday said the decision was taken during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) held yesterday, during which, among other issues, the proposed nationwide voter revalidation exercise was considered.

He noted that following deliberations, the Commission resolved to postpone the exercise until after the 2027 general election.

Haruna added: “The voter revalidation exercise is a critical component of the Commission’s mandate to maintain a credible and up-to-date National Register of Voters.

“It is designed to verify and review existing voter records, ensure the accuracy of personal data, eliminate duplicate and ineligible entries, and strengthen the overall integrity of the voter register.

“The exercise also aims to provide an opportunity for registered voters to confirm their details and make necessary corrections where required.”

The commission said it remained committed to the conduct of free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections.