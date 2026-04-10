Europa League: FC Porto with Moffi, Zaidu Held by Forest

FC Porto, parading Super Eagles stars Terem Moffi and Zaidu Sanusi, were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg tie last night.

Moffi had two big chances at both sides of the first half but could not take them. He got 6.5 points by Sofascore for his personal performance.

Zaidu was solid in defence for the home team and Sofascore awarded him 6.9 points, while another Super Eagles star Ola Aina was an unused sub for Forest. Taiwo Awoniyi was not listed by Forest in the line up for the Europa League fixture.

Both teams will do battle again next Thursday to determine who moves into the semifinals of the Europa League.

Now, victory at the City Ground where they have already defeated the Portuguese league leaders 2-0 in the group phase of the competition earlier this season, next Thursday, will send Forest into their first European semi-final since 1984.

RESULTS

Europa League

Bologna 1-3 Aston Villa

FC Porto 1-1 Nottingham

Freiburg 3-0 Celta Vigo