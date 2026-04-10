Champion Breweries Completes Redemption of Series 1 and 2 N15.00bn CPIssuance

Oriarehu Bonny

Following the repayment of Series 1 N4.22 billion Commercial Paper issuance in December 2025, Champion Breweries Plc has announced that it has redeemed the Series 2 N10.78 billion issuance, which matured on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, fully repaying its oversubscribed inaugural issuance of N15.00 billion issued in July 2025.

The repayment reflects the company’s strong liquidity position and its consistent track record of meeting investor commitments. The Series 1 and 2 issuances attracted diverse participation from institutional investors, signalling strong confidence in Champion Breweries’ financial position, strategy, and growth outlook.

Commenting on the milestone, Chairman of Champion Breweries Plc, Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacob, said the successful completion reflects the Company’s disciplined approach to financial management and long-term strategy.

“The successful redemption of our series 1 and 2 commercial paper issuance reflects the strength of our financial position and the confidence investors have in our business. It demonstrates the strength of our governance and the resilience of our business.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy, driven by a consumer-led approach and responsible innovation, while continuing to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

“Since the establishment of the Programme, Champion Breweries has demonstrated its ability to engage the debt capital markets with credibility, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable issuer and a company well-positioned to leverage future funding opportunities,” he said.