  • Friday, 10th April, 2026

Champion Breweries Completes Redemption of Series 1 and 2 N15.00bn CPIssuance

Business | 2 seconds ago

Oriarehu Bonny

Following the repayment of Series 1 N4.22 billion Commercial Paper issuance in December 2025, Champion Breweries Plc has announced that it has redeemed the Series 2 N10.78 billion issuance, which matured on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, fully repaying its oversubscribed inaugural issuance of N15.00 billion issued in July 2025.

The repayment reflects the company’s strong liquidity position and its consistent track record of meeting investor commitments. The Series 1 and 2 issuances attracted diverse participation from institutional investors, signalling strong confidence in Champion Breweries’ financial position, strategy, and growth outlook.

Commenting on the milestone, Chairman of Champion Breweries Plc, Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacob, said the successful completion reflects the Company’s disciplined approach to financial management and long-term strategy.

“The successful redemption of our series 1 and 2 commercial paper issuance reflects the strength of our financial position and the confidence investors have in our business. It demonstrates the strength of our governance and the resilience of our business.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy, driven by a consumer-led approach and responsible innovation, while continuing to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

“Since the establishment of the Programme, Champion Breweries has demonstrated its ability to engage the debt capital markets with credibility, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable issuer and a company well-positioned to leverage future funding opportunities,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.