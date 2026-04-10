Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu @ 62: Celebrating An Enduring Flame of Grace And Compassion

Linus Obogo

There are lives that flicker like a candle in the wind, and there are lives that glow and ascend like constellations, steady, bright and eternal in their influence. Bishop (Mrs) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu typifies and embodies, unmistakably the latter. At 62, she stands not merely as a woman of years, but as a cathedral of grace, a sanctuary of compassion, and a radiant embodiment of service whose light continues to warm the hearts of countless souls across Cross River State and beyond.

Her journey is one of profound devotion, devotion to God, to humanity, to family, and to purpose. In her, intellect finds its gentlest expression, and power its most humane application. She is, in every sense, a woman who has mastered the delicate art of living not for self, but for others. “I have no life anymore,” she once reflected with disarming honesty, “I live selflessly, balancing family, church, society and governance.” Yet, in that seeming surrender lies her greatest triumph, a life poured out like fragrant oil for the healing of many.

From the corridors of public service, where she distinguished herself over three decades, to her culminating role as General Manager of Administration at the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, her professional journey has been one emblazoned of excellence and diligence. Armed with formidable academic laurels, including multiple master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in progress, she has worn knowledge not as an ornament, but as a tool, sharpened for impact, refined for service.

Yet, beyond the titles and accomplishments, it is her humanitarian heartbeat that defines and nourishes her essence. Through her far-reaching initiatives in healthcare, education and social welfare, she has rewritten the stories of the vulnerable. Her ‘Maria Ake Kit’, born from a deep well of empathy, is more than a collection of essentials, it is a cradle of hope for mothers and newborns, a tender embrace delivered at life’s most delicate threshold. “The inspiration came from my passion for serving women, youth and children,” she once bellowed, her voice echoing the quiet urgency of compassion.

Long before and as a First Lady of the state, her impact of her interventions echoes not in statistics alone, but in the tear-streaked gratitude of beneficiaries. “Some even cry when they share their stories,” she had once noted, a testament to lives touched in ways that transcend material aid. In those moments, one glimpses the sacred exchange between giver and receiver, a communion of humanity where dignity is restored and hope rekindled.

Her medical outreaches, bold in scope and tender in execution, have become lifelines for many. With about 700 surgeries conducted, she has etched healing into the very fabric of her legacy. “It’s only healthy persons that will enjoy the dividends of governance,” she once allowed, underscoring a philosophy that places human wellbeing at the centre of progress. In her hands, governance is not an abstract construct, but a living, breathing act of care.

Equally stirring is her “Who Deserves a Limb” initiative, a poetic response to physical loss and emotional despair. By providing prosthetic limbs, she restores not just mobility, but dignity, purpose, and the courage to dream again. “I want to give them life and hope,” she gushed simply, a statement that captures the essence of her calling.

As a champion of women, her voice rings with clarity and conviction. In the spirit of International Women’s Day, she did call for urgency and action. “Whatever is worth doing is worth doing well… Time is of the essence,” she had declared, urging women to rise, to act, and to claim their rightful place in the tapestry of society. To the First Lady, women are not peripheral, not an afterthought, they are essential, central, critical and indispensable, the very “bridges” and “necks” upon which the world turns.

Her empowerment initiatives are as practical as they are visionary. From agricultural support to financial inclusion, from skills acquisition to corporate registration, she equips women not merely to survive, but to thrive. Each intervention is tailored, intentional and transformative, a testament to a mind that listens deeply and acts decisively.

And yet, beneath the public persona lies a woman of tender domesticity, a wife who still delights in cooking for her husband, a mother whose nurturing spirit remains undiminished. She had once quipped with warmth: “I am somebody’s wife for crying out loud,” reminding the world that greatness does not eclipse simplicity. In her laughter, in her love for music and dance, in her cherished moments of humour with friends, we see the beautiful fullness of her humanity.

Rooted in faith and guided by wisdom, her philosophy of life is both profound and practical. “Do not look down on anyone…,” she had once admonished, reminding that “you don’t know what tomorrow holds,” offering a timeless reminder of humility and kindness. Her words carry the weight of experience, the gentleness of understanding, and the quiet authority of one who has truly lived.

As she celebrates 62 distinguished years today, Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu stands as an amazon, a towering and shinning testament to what it means to live a life of purpose. She is compassion clothed in elegance, strength softened by grace, and leadership defined by love. In her, the world is reminded that true greatness is not measured by what one accumulates, but by what one gives, and she has given, abundantly, beautifully and without let, hindrance or equivocation.

* Mr Obogo is the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Cross River State Governor