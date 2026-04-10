Benisheikh Attack: Four Personnel, Not 17, Paid Supreme Price, Military Clarifies

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Headquarters of Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has clarified that only four personnel—not 17 as widely reported—paid the supreme price during a foiled terrorist attack on troops’ location in Benisheikh, describing contrary figures as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said the figures circulating in some sections of the media were highly exaggerated and inaccurate.

He noted that such narratives, often accompanied by unrelated pictures and videos, are deliberate attempts to distort facts, undermine ongoing military operations, and erode public confidence.

OPHK categorically refuted claims that 17 soldiers, including a Brigade Commander, were killed in the incident.

According to the official report earlier released by Defence Headquarters, the casualties recorded were two officers and two soldiers.

Any contrary figure, the statement stressed, is entirely false and devoid of credibility.

The Task Force also dismissed claims that the Brigade Commander’s vehicle was unserviceable, explaining that he was operating from a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, which was only temporarily immobilised during the intensity of the engagement while he coordinated the counter-assault.

This, it said, reflected the seriousness of the battle rather than any equipment failure.

It further clarified that images and videos being circulated in relation to the attack are not connected to the Benisheikh incident and are being deliberately misrepresented to reinforce false narratives.

The public was urged to disregard such content.

While condemning the spread of misinformation, the military warned against the distortion of operational facts for personal, political, or propaganda purposes, noting that such actions undermine the sacrifices and professionalism of troops in the field.

OPHK reaffirmed that troops successfully repelled the attack, retained control of their position, and forced the terrorists into retreat.

It added that the military remains committed to providing accurate information and urged the public to rely on official sources while refraining from sharing unverified reports.