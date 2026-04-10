  • Friday, 10th April, 2026

ADC Protest: Bala, Abejide Counter David Mark’s Faction 

Nigeria | 7 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja 

Protesters, yesterday, took to the streets of Abuja in a counter demonstration against the African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by former Senate President, David Mark, following an earlier protest directed at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The rally was led by the factional National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala, alongside House of Representatives member, Leke Abejide, as they marched with supporters carrying placards bearing various inscriptions rejecting what they described as attempts to undermine their leadership of the party.

Addressing supporters during the Abuja march, Bala called on prominent political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and David Mark, to steer clear of interference in the affairs of the ADC, insisting that the party must be allowed to function independently under its recognised leadership.

Some of the placards displayed during the protest read inscriptions like “Woe to Political Marauders” and “Hon. Nafiu Bala, We Stand With You”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.