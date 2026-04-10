ADC Protest: Bala, Abejide Counter David Mark’s Faction 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Protesters, yesterday, took to the streets of Abuja in a counter demonstration against the African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by former Senate President, David Mark, following an earlier protest directed at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The rally was led by the factional National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala, alongside House of Representatives member, Leke Abejide, as they marched with supporters carrying placards bearing various inscriptions rejecting what they described as attempts to undermine their leadership of the party.

Addressing supporters during the Abuja march, Bala called on prominent political figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and David Mark, to steer clear of interference in the affairs of the ADC, insisting that the party must be allowed to function independently under its recognised leadership.

Some of the placards displayed during the protest read inscriptions like “Woe to Political Marauders” and “Hon. Nafiu Bala, We Stand With You”.