UBA Pensions to Host Annual Sports Tournament Saturday

UBA Pensions Custodian Limited is set to host the 12th edition of its Annual Sports Tournament on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the Upbeat Recreational Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

The tournament with the theme: “Move. Connect. Thrive,” will bring together pension professionals from across the industry for a day that blends competitive athletics and relevant networking.

According to the organisers, activities which will kick off at 9:00 am will feature football, relay races, track events, and fitness drills, drawing participation from about 23 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), including Leadway Pensure, PAL Pension, FCMB Pension, Citizens Pensions, Cardinal Stone Pensure, Tangerine APT Pension, Access-arm Pension, Fidelity Pension and Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers.

Other participants include Premium Pension, Veritas Glansvill Pension, Heirs Life, Trust Fund Pension, Custodian Pension, Crusader Sterling Pension, Fortis Global Insurance, Parthian Pensions, NLPC Pension, Norrenberger Pensions, OAK Pension, NPF Pension Limited, UBA Pension, and Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited.

Beyond the competition, the event has also been designed as a platform for relationship-building and professional engagement with dedicated networking sessions and team-building activities that will create structured touchpoints between UBA Pensions and key stakeholders across the pension value chain

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA Pensions Managing Director, Blessing Ogwu, described the annual tournament as part of the company’s deliberate strategy to deepen its relationships across the pension ecosystem, noting that strong professional networks remain critical to long-term business performance.

“At UBA Pensions, we understand that the relationships we build beyond the boardroom define the partnerships we sustain within it. This tournament is an investment in our people, in the professionals who shape this industry, and in a culture of excellence that drives better outcomes for millions of Nigerian pension contributors,” Ogwu said.

She added that UBA Pensions remains committed to leading not only in fund administration and compliance, but in setting the pace for how pension operators engage, retain, and inspire the talent and partners that power the industry.

Now in its 12th year, the tournament has evolved into one of the most anticipated annual fixtures in the pension industry, a reflection of UBA Pensions’ commitment to building a more engaged and connected professional community.