  • Wednesday, 8th April, 2026

Kulipa Raises $6.2m to Power Stablecoin Spending for Fintechs

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kulipa, a Paris-based stablecoin-native card issuing infrastructure platform, which operates in Nigeria, European Union, and Argentina, with US expansion underway through BIN sponsorship, has announced it has raised $6.2 million in seed funding co-led by Flourish Ventures and 1kx, with participation from White Star Capital and Fabric Ventures.

Founder and CEO of Kulipa, Axel Cateland, said: “Stablecoins have proven their value as a settlement layer, but using them in everyday financial products is still early. Card issuance is the bridge between onchain balances and real-world payments. We built Kulipa to give regulated fintech platforms the compliant, capital-efficient infrastructure they need to operate at global scale.”

Since launching its infrastructure in February 2025, Kulipa has issued more than 120,000 cards, signed 20 customers, including Flutterwave, Solflare, nSave, and Ready, and achieved 70 percent month-over-month transaction volume growth. Founder & CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said “At Flutterwave, we’re focused on building payment infrastructure that works across markets at scale. As stablecoins become a more practical settlement option, it’s important that businesses can turn those balances into real-world spending. “Partnering with Kulipa allows us to extend stablecoin value into globally accepted payments in a compliant, scalable way.”

CEO of Ready, Itamar Lesuisse, said: “Kulipa has enabled Ready to become an onchain alternative to banks,” “With their infrastructure, we can issue globally accepted cards directly from stablecoin balances, giving our users seamless access to everyday spending in a compliant and scalable way.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.