Kulipa Raises $6.2m to Power Stablecoin Spending for Fintechs

Kulipa, a Paris-based stablecoin-native card issuing infrastructure platform, which operates in Nigeria, European Union, and Argentina, with US expansion underway through BIN sponsorship, has announced it has raised $6.2 million in seed funding co-led by Flourish Ventures and 1kx, with participation from White Star Capital and Fabric Ventures.

Founder and CEO of Kulipa, Axel Cateland, said: “Stablecoins have proven their value as a settlement layer, but using them in everyday financial products is still early. Card issuance is the bridge between onchain balances and real-world payments. We built Kulipa to give regulated fintech platforms the compliant, capital-efficient infrastructure they need to operate at global scale.”

Since launching its infrastructure in February 2025, Kulipa has issued more than 120,000 cards, signed 20 customers, including Flutterwave, Solflare, nSave, and Ready, and achieved 70 percent month-over-month transaction volume growth. Founder & CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, said “At Flutterwave, we’re focused on building payment infrastructure that works across markets at scale. As stablecoins become a more practical settlement option, it’s important that businesses can turn those balances into real-world spending. “Partnering with Kulipa allows us to extend stablecoin value into globally accepted payments in a compliant, scalable way.”

CEO of Ready, Itamar Lesuisse, said: “Kulipa has enabled Ready to become an onchain alternative to banks,” “With their infrastructure, we can issue globally accepted cards directly from stablecoin balances, giving our users seamless access to everyday spending in a compliant and scalable way.”