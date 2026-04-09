Ibadan Circular Road: Residents Protest, Demand Governor Makinde, Olubadan’s Intervention

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Hundreds of residents affected by the Ibadan Circular Road project on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Ibadan, calling on Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, and the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) to urgently intervene in what they described as “injustice and lack of transparency” surrounding the project.

The protesters, drawn from communities along the Circular Road Corridor, carried placards with various inscriptions, expressing dissatisfaction over compensation, alleged selective treatment, and the proposed expansion beyond the gazetted limits.

While reiterating their support for the Circular Road project, the residents firmly rejected what they termed the ‘Corridor expansion,’ insisting that the government must strictly adhere to the originally gazetted 75 metres on both sides of the road.

The secretary of the affected residents, Olajide Abass, while speaking on behalf of the group, urged the state government to respect the initial acquisition framework established in 2006 during the administration of Senator Ladoja.

“We are not against development. The Circular Road is a welcome project for Ibadan. However, we reject any attempt to extend beyond the legally gazetted 75 metres. Government must respect its own laws and agreements,” he said.

He lamented that despite the large number of affected persons, only a fraction had received compensation.

“Out of over 2,000 affected residents, only about 200 people have been paid, and even those paid were not adequately compensated. This is unfair and unacceptable,” he stated.

Abass further called on the government to ensure that all property owners within the approved right of way are duly compensated before any demolition is carried out.

“No demolition should take place without full and fair compensation. Some residents have already lost properties in the past without receiving anything. This must not continue,” he added.

The group also stressed that communities located beyond the gazetted boundary should not be affected by any additional acquisition.

“We are appealing to the government to preserve existing communities that fall outside the 75-metre limit. There should be no arbitrary expansion under any guise,” Abass said.

The protesters then urged Governor Makinde, Oba Ladoja, and the CCII to intervene and facilitate dialogue between the government and affected residents to prevent further escalation.

“We believe that with sincere engagement and dialogue, a fair resolution can be achieved. That is why we are calling on our leaders to step in before this situation worsens,” he added.

The residents also demanded greater transparency, inclusiveness and accountability in the handling of the project, insisted that the welfare and rights of host communities must be prioritised.

They warned that continued neglect of their concerns could undermine public trust and disrupt the smooth execution of the project.