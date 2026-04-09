Forum Decries Rising Insecurity, Demands End to ‘Soft’ Approach on Terrorists

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has raised fresh concerns over the increasing boldness of terrorists operating across Nigeria, warning that the nation’s security situation is deteriorating.

In a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, the group said the frequency, spread and brutality of attacks clearly indicate a worsening crisis.

The statement was jointly signed by the leader of Afenifere, Oba Oladipo Olaitan; President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata; and National Chairman of PANDEF, Ambassador Godknows Igali.

The forum said Nigerians are becoming increasingly unsafe, whether in rural communities or urban centres.

It cited recent incidents, including the killing of innocent citizens on Palm Sunday in Unguwan Rukuba in Jos, Plateau State; the killing and abduction of Christian worshippers during Easter in Kahir village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State; and the killing of 17 persons in Gwer community in Benue State.

It also referenced several other violent attacks across the country.

“These heinous crimes must not go without accountability and justice. Heads must roll,” the statement said.

While commending the security forces for their efforts in various theatres of operation, the forum expressed concern that certain sections within the Federal Government appear to be lenient in dealing with terrorists.

It cited recent remarks by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, who reportedly described terrorists as “prodigal sons” deserving reintegration, as well as comments by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, who referred to bandits as “our brothers that we must live with”.

PANDEF said: “These statements send a dangerous message that those who kill innocent Nigerians should be treated with sympathy rather than face to justice.”

The forum argued that such a mindset has resulted in policies that favour perpetrators over victims.

It criticised the Federal Government’s deradicalisation initiative — Operation Open Corridor — describing it as a programme that expends significant resources rehabilitating former terrorists while their victims are left to suffer.

“These individuals have destroyed communities, killed thousands and displaced millions. Yet they are rehabilitated and reintegrated, while their victims remain in overcrowded IDP camps under deplorable conditions.

“This situation is not only unjust, it is deeply insulting to those who have suffered,” the forum said.

The group called for the immediate abolition of the programme, insisting that no serious nation rewards mass violence while neglecting victims.

The forum further stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, advocating a strategy anchored on intelligence, accountability and deterrence.

It advocated that security agencies should be better equipped, motivated and held accountable for performance.

The group also called for a policy shift that would allow citizens to defend themselves under a regulated framework.

“If the government is unable to fully secure lives and property, it has a responsibility to empower citizens to defend themselves,” it said.

It proposes the liberalisation of access to legally approved weapons under strict regulation, including controlled distribution to responsible individuals and community-based security groups.

“This will enable communities to serve as the first line of defence against attacks. No community should be left helpless while waiting for security forces that often arrive too late,” it added.

The forum warned that Nigeria is at a critical juncture and requires urgent and decisive action.

“The current approach is failing and time is running out. The government must rethink its policies and prioritise the safety of innocent citizens above all else.

“Anything less will embolden enemies of peace and threaten the unity and survival of the nation,” the statement said.