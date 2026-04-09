AGE Lagos Sets Stage as BetKing Marks Defining Quarter of Growth, Innovation



The Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) 2026 provided a powerful opening note for what has become a defining period for BetKing, placing the brand at the centre of conversations shaping the future of gaming across the continent, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong



As one of Africa’s most influential gaming gatherings, AGE 2026 brought together industry leaders, regulators, innovators, and stakeholders from across West Africa, reflecting the region’s growing importance in the global gaming ecosystem. With thousands of participants converging in Lagos, the event served as both a meeting point and a launchpad for new ideas, partnerships, and industry direction.

The Betking booth at AGE 2026

At the heart of the conference was BetKing’s Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, who took centre stage, reinforcing the company’s leadership position within the industry. His participation highlighted key themes around sustainability, compliance, innovation, and the long-term evolution of gaming in Africa, issues increasingly critical as the sector matures.

BetKing’s role as dinner sponsor further underscored its prominence at the event, positioning the brand not just as a participant but as a key driver of industry engagement and collaboration.

Panoramic view of audience members

Milestone Moment: Eight years of BetKing

The momentum from AGE Lagos comes at a significant milestone for the company, as BetKing celebrates its eighth anniversary in Nigeria.

Over the past eight years, BetKing has evolved from a fast-growing entrant into a structured and resilient gaming brand operating in one of Africa’s most competitive markets. Its journey reflects a broader shift within the industry from rapid expansion to a more deliberate focus on sustainability, customer trust, and regulatory alignment.

Gossy Ukanwnoke (left) with Jay Jay Okocha

The anniversary, themed ‘Season of Plenty’, goes beyond celebration, symbolising a transition into a new phase of growth. Through nationwide reward campaigns and enhanced customer engagement initiatives, BetKing is reinforcing its commitment to delivering long-term value to its users while strengthening its market position.

Innovation Meets Culture: The launch of Chicken Keke



Complementing its industry presence and milestone celebration is BetKing’s continued push for innovation, exemplified by the launch of Chicken Keke, a new virtual crash game inspired by everyday Nigerian life.

LR: Oluwatobi Fashipe – Trade Marketing Lead, Onu Abraham – Corporate Communications Manager, Damilola Ajiboye, Product Marketing Manager

Blending entertainment with cultural familiarity, Chicken Keke introduces a playful yet engaging experience where players navigate a high-risk, high-reward format rooted in a uniquely local concept. The game reflects a growing trend in African gaming: the localisation of content to drive deeper engagement and relevance among users.

Scott Yelle – Group Chief Legal and Compliance Officer • Legal

By integrating cultural elements into gameplay, BetKing is not only enhancing user experience but also redefining how gaming products resonate with African audiences.

Jaspal Kang – Group CFO (left) with Gossy Ukanwnoke, MD/CEO of Betking

A quarter that signals what’s next

Taken together, BetKing’s strong presence at AGE Lagos, its eighth anniversary milestone, and the launch of Chicken Keke point to a company entering a new phase of strategic clarity and influence. This is no longer just a story of growth, but one of consolidation, innovation, and leadership.

As Africa’s gaming industry continues to expand, driven by technology, mobile penetration, and a youthful population, companies that combine scale with local relevance and responsible operations will shape its future.

L-R: Angela Mwelu, Jean Claude Mushimire, Robin Bennett, David Moshi Inganga, Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo and Gossy Ukanwnoke

In that evolving landscape, BetKing’s activities in the first quarter of 2026 position it firmly at the centre of that transformation, not just participating in the industry’s growth, but actively helping to define it.