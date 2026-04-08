  • Wednesday, 8th April, 2026

On World Health Day, First Lady Canvasses Global Support for Science and Investment in Health Systems

Nigeria | 4 seconds ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has canvassed global support for science and investment in health systems.

In a message issued on Tuesday to mark this year’s World Health Day, the First Lady emphasised the need “for us continue to support science, invest in health systems, and work together to build a healthier and a more resilient world for all.”

Mrs Tinubu, in the message stated, inter alia:

“Today, on World Health Day 2026, with the theme, “Together for Health. Stand with Science,” reminds us that progress in health depends on innovation and strong collaboration across nations and sectors. Scientific partnerships have helped humanity overcome many health challenges and continue to guide us toward healthy living.

“This year’s campaign also highlights the importance of the One Health approach, recognizing that the well-being of people, animals, plants, and our environment is deeply interconnected.

“As we mark this important day, as a global community, let us continue to support science, invest in health systems, and work together to build a healthier and a more resilient world for all.

“Happy World Health Day 2026.”

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