NAICOM Commends Author of Insurance Book 

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has commended the author of a newly-unveiled insurance book, “Trends in Nigeria’s Insurance Industry (2005-2026) and Selected Insurance Icons,” launched in Lagos.

NAICOM, in commending the author of the book Nike Popoola, described the publication as a significant contribution to industry knowledge and documentation.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the insurance sector through sustained reforms and improved regulatory oversight.

Represented by NAICOM’s Director of Human Resources and Administration, Rasaaq Salami, Omosehin described the past two decades as a defining period for the industry.

Reviewing the book, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Tope Adaramola, praised its depth and historical relevance. He noted that it captured pivotal milestones, including the 2007 recapitalisation exercise, as well as other defining moments that influenced the industry’s trajectory.

President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Yetunde Ilori, described Popoola as a dedicated and versatile journalist whose work continued to drive awareness and growth within the sector. She added that her commitment has significantly elevated the profile of insurance reporting in Nigeria.