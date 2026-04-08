ADC Releases INEC Affidavit Confirming Mark, Aregbesola as Party Chair, Secretary

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has released an affidavit from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), dated September 12, 2025, confirming that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) led by David Mark was duly recognised.

The document, which the party made public, yesterday, was said to clearly affirm that the leadership transition within the ADC had been concluded before the date in question.

According to the party, Clauses 14 to 19 of the affidavit explicitly state that the process had been finalised and acknowledged by INEC as an internal party matter.

ADC maintained that the affidavit further established that issues relating to party leadership fell outside the scope of judicial interference.

The party argued that this position reinforced the principle that political parties retained autonomy over their internal affairs without undue external influence.

The party, therefore, raised concerns about what it described as attempts to manipulate democratic institutions.

It alleged that the administration of Bola Tinubu and the embattled INEC Chairman, Prof. Josh Amupitan, were using the electoral body to push Nigeria towards a one-party system.

The party warned that such actions threatened the independence and neutrality of INEC, adding that the credibility of the electoral process was at risk if the commission was seen to be taking sides in internal disputes of political parties.

ADC stressed that democracy could only thrive when institutions remained impartial. It noted further that any perceived bias by INEC could weaken public trust and undermine the foundation of fair elections in the country.