ADC: Kwankwaso Fumes as Nafiu Bala Failed to Show Up for Scheduled Meeting

• Kaduna chapter condemns El-Rufai’s continuous detention, alleges persecution

• New faction emerges within opposition, disassociates self from Mark, Nafiu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna





A chieftain of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, expressed disappointment yesterday after waiting until dawn for Nafiu Bala, who failed to show up for a planned meeting on how to re-solve the crisis plaguing the party.

Kwankwaso described the development as a missed opportunity for “fatherly counsel”.

In an interview with DCL Hausa, Kwankwaso said, “Yesterday, right up until dawn, I was waiting for Nafiu Bala, but he didn’t come. People later told me he would not come. I wasn’t happy about it.”

The former governor used a local metaphor to caution Bala, saying, “I told him that he shouldn’t turn into the lizard at the mouth of the pot.”

Kwankwaso stated that Bala, born in 1990, was still young and had much to learn.

“I googled and saw he was born in 1990. He is still young and has a lot to learn,” he stated, appealing to those close to Bala, including the Emir of Gombe, to guide him properly.

Kwankwaso warned Bala against creating crisis in ADC, stressing that such actions “will not help him. Whoever sees him should advise him to remove his hand from bringing problems to the ADC.

“People close to him must advise him and call him to order.”

Kaduna ADC Decries El-Rufai’s Continuous Detention, Alleges Political Persecution

Kaduna State chapter of ADC condemned the continued detention of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, alleging that he is a victim of politically motivated persecution.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the party condemned “the sustained persecution, harassment, and politically motivated actions directed at El-Rufai and other opposition leaders”.

The former governor, who has been in detention since February 17, is being prosecuted by Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegations bordering on corruption.

Speaking for the state leadership of ADC, Professor Sani Bello said the issues surrounding El-Rufai’s detention pointed to a deliberate effort to weaken opposition voices.

According to him, “The actions against El-Rufai demonstrate a coordinated attempt to undermine his person, reputation, and political standing.

“This statement follows a critical review of recent developments, which collectively indicate a troubling pattern of abuse of state institutions, disregard for due process, and erosion of democratic norms.”

He cited several actions, which the party considered politically driven, including “the unjustifiable ministerial snub”, and the “Kaduna State House of Assembly’s actions, which appeared to constitute a predetermined and politically driven process, resulting in questionable charges lacking substantive merit.”

ADC also criticised the arrest and detention of Bashir Saidu, Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani, Jimmy Lawal, and several other close associates and perceived loyalists of the former governor

“These arrests point to a broader strategy of intimidation aimed at weakening political opposition,” Bello said.

New ADC Faction Emerges Amid Crisis

The leadership crisis rocking ADC took a new turn yesterday, with a new faction that claimed it was from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party disassociating itself from the David Mark-led executive as well as the Nafiu Gombe faction.

The new group said they were on a rescue mission to ensure that the party participated at next year’s general election.

The new group has Temitope Ogga as chairman from Kogi State, with Odiom Kennedy from Edo State as secretary.

It also has Mohammed Kuala from Borno State as deputy chairman. Other members are Kabiru Hussain, assistant secretary, from Jigawa State; national organising secretary, Charles Idowu from Osun State; deputy national organising secretary, Jonny Dereke from Bayelsa State.

The treasurer is Stella Chukwuma from Enugu State and publicity secretary is Norman Obinna from Abia State, while the financial secretary is Samuel Guang from Plateau State.

According to a communique of their meeting read by the publicity secretary, Obinna, “Ignorance is not only a disease, but also a crime. We have watched with amusement how a few Nigerians with no real understanding of issues concerning our party the ADC have jumped in with emotions devoid of reasoning or understanding.

“We therefore wish to correct a lot of misinformation out there in the public domain but before doing this, we want to say we are in total support of INEC’s position on this matter and commend them on their bravery in finally doing what’s right.”