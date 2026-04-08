A TERRIFIED WORLD

Deaths are numbers in wars, but life is precious, writes RAJENDRA ANEJA

The soul of mankind is being shredded in all the wars raging across the globe. Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, Sudan are embroiled in bitter battles. Human life is becoming cheap. Deaths are becoming mere numbers. However, every death is a tragedy to a person, his family and country. Life is a gift. Life is precious. It should not be squandered to a bullet or a bomb. It is time to stop this sacrifice of human beings, to achieve short-term, strategic goals of countries.

The current conflicts are principally in the Middle East. Yet, even in Asian and African countries, it is a frantic situation. There are media reports of fuel surcharges, long queues, supply chain issues, in countries like India, Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, etc. Small teashops have stopped operating, due to non-supplies of cooking gas. Restaurants are shutting down. Top-class restaurants have compressed their menus to a few dishes. Principally, these items do not require inordinate cooking gas. Bachelors and students depending on restaurants for their meals are suffering. There is a pall of gloom and uncertainty, if the conflict escalates into another World War.

Who knew that all of us are dependent on Qatar for our cooking gas and daily meals? We took our gas for granted. Now, nations are rationing petrol and cooking gas.

We live in an inter-dependent world. The entire world is going through a bleak time due to the war in the Middle-East. Lives and livelihoods are being squandered. Global supply chains are being ruptured, resulting in scarcities of petroleum products and foods.

Role of UN: In these blazing wars, the sovereignty of countries is gradually eroding. What is the role of the United Nations? Is it no longer relevant? Any international dispute is normally supposed to go to the UN before armed action is initiated. This is not happening. There are many wars festering in different parts of the world. We cannot afford another protracted conflagration.

It is disheartening, that leaders in some countries are unable to resolve disputes through dialogue. Eventually, common people pay the price of these errors of judgment. They are rendered homeless and become refugees. Many lose their own lives or lose the family bread-earners. It takes a lifetime of work, for a refugee to claw his way back to a middle-class level of existence.

The destruction of the oil and gas infrastructures has long term ramifications for the concerned countries and the importing countries. It will exacerbate the inflation in many countries. Unemployment will augment due to closures of many industries. The destitute in developing countries will be the hardest hit. It is tragic, that in this time and age, nations are yet fighting so desperately.

There are frequent announcements that the Iran-Israel war will wind down to a closure. But the missiles do not stop. On the contrary the war theatre keeps widening to include basics like power stations and drinking water. Trillions of dollars will be expended on this war. These could have been spent to find a cure for cancer or to feed the poor in the world. Or, to establish new schools in the villages of Asia or Africa.

Broken homes: Whilst some of us in many countries are merely bothered by fuel shortages, the people of the impacted Middle-East countries are enduring horrendous daily uncertainties in the prevailing war. Their dreams and homes are being pulverized, their livelihoods are being destroyed, their children have no schools. Hospitals are being annihilated. Entire generations are being wiped out in these battles. And there is no end or agreement in sight. It is a dismaying time for mankind.

Many years ago, I lived in a country, when a violent internal revolution was in progress. There was violence everywhere. I maintained a dairy, (later published as a book, “Surviving a Civil War”), in which I wrote, “This is neither being alone, nor being lonely. Every night when you sleep, you do not know, whether you will wake up alive the next morning. Therefore, you postpone sleeping. I am not in command. The crowds and soldiers on the streets are.” These days, I am often reminded about those dark nights.

Neutral countries like Egypt, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Turkey, etc., should forge a team to negotiate with the warring parties to evolve a peaceful solution. There is need for an immediate ceasefire, to care for the wounded and sick and also for time for frayed tempers to cool down. What a miserable mess the world has got into.

President Trump’s advisors should have prepared a short list of about five conditions to end the war. A 15-point list is just too long. Finalising a 15-point list can take months. We need an agreement on a maximum of three key points to ensure a cease-fire. Then, when the guns fall silent, the finer points can be ironed out.

Iran should agree to desist from making nuclear weapons. It should also open the Strait of Hormuz. Israel and its allies should also agree to leave Iran alone. The Gulf countries like the UAE are shining examples of infrastructure achievement. These are models to follow.

The world is on the cusp of revolutionary developments with Artificial Intelligence tools. Now, man has the capability to wipe out hunger and disease from the world. Nations should cooperate to foster economic development, tourism and happiness.

The conscience of people is rattled. We hope that peace will return soon to the region, so that people can live, without being anxious about their lives and daily meals. Then, people will be able to lead normal lives with their loved ones.

Leaders fight, and may continue to do so, over decades and centuries. But ordinary citizens should be able to live their simple lives, with their loved ones, without the fear of death in the middle of a night. Human lives should not be mere pawns on the global chessboard.

Aneja was the Managing Director of Unilever Tanzania. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School, and the author of book entitled, “Little Thoughts for a Better World.” He is a Management Consultant, and writes from Mumbai, India