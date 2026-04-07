Palm Sunday Plateau Killings: Nigeria Is Under Siege

A few years ago, former Nigerian Bar Association President, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN told THISDAY LAWYER in an interview that ‘Nigeria is in a law grade war!’ He appears to have been vindicated, in the face of recent mass killings of Christian faithfuls in Plateau State on Palm Sunday, and incessant massacres in other Middle Belt States, including Benue State over the Easter weekend. Similarly, on 2025 Palm Sunday, there was an attack in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, in which up to 50 people were alleged to have been murdered. Jonathan Gunu Taidi, SAN; Kunle Edun, SAN; Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje; Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko and Felix Eghie Patrick Sugaba in this Discourse distill the worrisome issues in these troubling developments of incessant attacks on innocent citizens, while proffering feasible solutions to the seemingly intractable state of affairs

Opinion Based on Facts of What Happened On Palm Sunday

Jonathan Gunu Taidi, SAN

Background

On Palm Sunday, March 29, 2026, gunmen on motorcycles, wearing as yet indeterminate camouflage, attacked communities in Jos North, Plateau State, killing between 20 and 30+ persons. The attack mainly occurred in Angwan Rukuba, a largely Christian community, during evening gatherings. Victims were shot indiscriminately, in a very coordinated attack, for which no group has claimed official responsibility. However, the brutal nature of the incident fits into the long-standing cycle of violence in the Middle Belt, particularly in Plateau State.

As often, there are a few competing narratives:

a. Some advocacy groups, including the Mission Network News, frame it as a targeted attack on Christians during a holy period when the people are most vulnerable.

b. Others declaim it as a Farmer-Herder conflict, banditry, and or a regular criminal violence, and AP News suggests that these are the likely criminal drivers.

Is it “Christian Genocide”?

A Balanced Legal And Policy Assessment

The Genocide Threshold (Legal Perspective)

Under international law (Genocide Convention), genocide requires:

i. Intent to destroy a protected group (religious, ethnic, etc.);

ii. Systematic or coordinated pattern.

Current Reality

There is evidence of repeated attacks on Christian communities, especially in Plateau, Benue, and Southern Kaduna. However, several arguments have been made against the submission, that Nigerian Christians are facing genocide.

Why the Label Genocide is Contested

1. Multiplicity of Motives

The fact is that much of the violence in Nigeria is the result of a number of factors, ranging from land disputes to ethnic tensions, resource competition and criminal opportunism.

2. Victims are Not Exclusively Christian

In the main, victims of violence cut across religious groups, as seen in the recent Kwara massacre which affected mostly Muslims.

3. Absence of a Single Centralised Extermination Policy

Nevertheless, despite the arguments against giving it a genocide designation, there are clear patterns of targeted mass violence against Christian communities in certain regions.

The Bigger Picture: A Multi-Layered Security Crisis

Nigeria is not dealing with one war. It is managing, four overlapping conflict systems. This is a poly-centric security breakdown, not a single insurgency. In different parts of the country, the threat emanates from various sources, and the motives are likewise varied.

1. Terrorism (Northeast)

Boko Haram / ISWAP, example: Borno attacks killing dozens in 2026.

2. Banditry (Northwest)

Zamfara and Katsina have become kidnapping economies.

3. Farmer-Herder Conflict (Middle Belt)

Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa; rooted in land/mineral resources disputes, climate change fallout, migration crisis.

4. Emerging Extremist Cells

IS-linked groups (e.g., Lakurawa) trying to expand their influence across new territories.

Is this a Failure of Nigeria’s Security Architecture?

While one can easily answer this in the affirmative, several structural failures abound which, eventually, account for the failures in the Nigerian security architecture.

Key Structural Failures

(1) Reactive, Not Preventive Policing: Attacks often occur without timely response. Example: The historic delays by security forces in responding to attacks in Plateau State, have often compounded the crisis there.

(2) Over-centralisation of Security: Nigeria operates a unitary policing system. The complex chain of command structure, results in unnecessary delays. Moreover, local intelligence is patently lacking or weak.

(3) Intelligence Gaps: Poor surveillance in rural communities, accounts for the absence of a viable early warning system.

(4) Prosecution Deficit: Arrests rarely translate into convictions, and this creates, and reinforces, a culture of impunity.

(5) Political Will Deficit: Security is often politicised, arising from inconsistent Federal-State coordination, and poor coordination among various security agencies.

Has U.S. (Or Foreign) Intervention Helped?

US involvement, which followed threats by President Donald Trump that he was sending military forces to wipe out all terror groups intent on killing Christians, has been largely tepid. However, authorities of both countries have revealed that interventions have been going on in the manner of training and advisory support, intelligence sharing and limited troop presence for advisory roles, as well as a direct confrontation on terrorist sites. Be that as it may, while foreign intervention is usually supportive, it is generally not very effective or efficient in addressing security issues. An overview of US involvement in the Nigerian situation, may be summed up as follows:

Positive Impact:

• Improved counter-terror operations in Northeast.

• Tactical capacity building.

Limitations:

• No particular reduction in the spate of violent attacks.

•No direct involvement in Middle Belt conflicts.

• Cannot solve land disputes, ethnic tensions and governance failures.

Why the Violence Persists (Root Cause Analysis)

This is where strategic clarity matters.

1. Land and Resource Competition

2. Climate Change

3. Weak State Presence

4. Weapon Proliferation

5. Identity Politics

6. Criminal Economies.

How Can this be Stopped?

This requires a multi-layered intervention model.

1. Establishment of a well regulated State Police.

2. Rural Security Architecture, including tech-enabled surveillance (drones, GIS mapping).

3. Intelligence Fusion Centres.

4. Special Terrorism and Mass Atrocity Courts.

5. Fast-track prosecution.

6. Witness protection frameworks.

7. Land Use Reform.

8. Enhanced conflict Mediation Mechanisms.

9. Rural Economic Development and Youth employment programmes.

10. Disarmament and reintegration initiatives.

11. Promote fact-based conflict framing.

12. Counter hate speech and polarisation.

Conclusion

To be clear, the Plateau Palm Sunday killings are real, tragic, and another calamitous example of unacceptable mass violence. There is a history of religious targeting in the past, especially during Christian holy periods, which no doubt casts a long shadow on the narrative of this particular incident – even as the facts remain inconclusive.

However, the broader crisis is not reducible to a single narrative like “Christian genocide”. Nigeria is facing a complex, multi-causal security breakdown. The best that could be said is that, Nigeria is experiencing a convergence of insurgency, communal conflict, and State fragility, with episodic religious targeting embedded within it.

As usual, the problem of insecurity in Nigeria does not a lend itself to a simple narrative, or a single solution.

Jonathan Gunu Taidi, SAN, former General Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association; Life Bencher

Plateau Killings: This Bloodletting Must Stop

Kunle Edun, SAN

Frequency of Plateau Killings

The killings on the Plateau, have been too frequent. I want to be very frank. Both the Federal and the State Government, are not serious about resolving the issue. Is it not shocking that, with all the murders on the Plateau, no serious arrest and prosecution have happened? What the Government now does, is to commiserate with the families of the victims, and after that, everyone goes back home. Nothing happens. A State of emergency was declared in River State for no justifiable reason, but in States where innocent Nigerians are being killed in their hundreds, the Government only tells the families of the victims to bear their losses. Who is actually profiting, from these senseless killings?

Presidential Airport Visit

The President visited Jos on Thursday, but stopped at the Jos Airport. He did not enter the town. The shocking thing was that, the victims’ families were brought to the airport to receive Mr President. The President did not visit the homes of the families of the victims, or any of the locations where the murders happened. The whole airport reception or campaign reception did not take more than 20 minutes, and after then, the President jetted out of the State. Does that show any seriousness in tackling the issue, or is it because the victims are not important enough to deserve some respect and visitation by the Government? Are we this inhuman?

As long as the Service Chiefs, GOCs, Brigade Commanders and the security Chiefs comfortably remain in their offices while Nigerians are being killed daily, and no one pays for this gross inefficiency, we will continue to be deceiving ourselves. No one is safe.

The promised help from the Americans, has not improved anything. Zamfara, Borno, Katsina, Kwara and other States in the North, are still hotbeds of banditry. If the military is overwhelmed, Nigerians should be armed to protect themselves. The communities can protect themselves, but they must be armed first. The communities should set up their own defence mechanisms, to protect themselves. Waiting for a response from Abuja may take too long, in the event of attacks by these bandits. If the people want to live, they should start defending themselves now.

Kunle Edun, SAN, former National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association

The Jos Palm Sunday Massacre, Our Constitution and Challenges of Christendom in Nigeria

Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje

Introduction

Nigeria and Her Obligation to All Religions Under National and International Laws

The Nigerian Federation under her extant and international laws including treaties, is under a lucid and unflinching directive by the comity of nations to protect all religions and their adherents within and even without her jurisdiction. This is because the issue of religion is a very sensitive and inflammable concept and belief system that must be handled with utmost care, deep patience and sometimes scarce wisdom. And, as such, nations are encouraged and admonished to allow people all over the world, to freely profess their respective religions and beliefs

The Palm Sunday Massacre in Jos, Plateau State

A massacre too many indeed. It’s was very disappointing and discouraging to read of this callous murder and premeditated genocide against these innocent and defenceless citizens of Nigeria, who are of the Christian faith. We, in the down South of Nigeria, remain in strong and deep solidarity with our brethren in the yonder of Nigeria, over this recurring tragedy, We now realise sadly, that we were hitherto wrong in our thoughts that there will be an end to this profanity of sadness and banal lunacy being displayed by these marauders of murders.

Now, We Know! No doubt and by now, these recurring decimals of arson and murder against Christians in Nigeria, urgently requires global attention. It’s obviously now that there is an existential threat to Christians in country, especially those residing in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Section 10 of our 1999 Constitution outlaws State Religion, and this Guarantees Freedom of Worship, as well as Secularism in the Practice of any religion.

Instructively, Section 10 of the above Constitution has made it clear that there is no State-recognised religion in Nigeria, all religions are to be treated as equal and also equally protected at all times. In fact, Section 15(2) directs for national integration including religion and none should discriminated upon in that regard, on the ground of religion. And, Section 14(2)(b) pungently asserts that:

” The primary purpose of government, is to promote the welfare and security of the people”.

In this context can it be said that Nigerian Governments so far, including this present one, have at anytime, actually protected Christians, or ever promoted their welfare?

As the great Poet Bob Dylan sang:

“The answer is blowing in the wind”!

American Intervention in Protecting Christians in Nigeria from these Exterminators

Upon proper reflection and deep introspection, we feel ashamed that we had to require the intervention of the United States to help us fight against the apparent elimination of Christians in the country. This is a huge embarrassment, not only to the Government, but indeed, to every Nigerian living anywhere in the world. The Government’s inability to decisively tackle this grave incubus, led to the American concern and divine intervention. Even at that, the problem remains our problem, and not the problem of the United States. If the Government realises this axiomatic fact, then it should sit up and reclaim the battle to liberate Christians in Nigeria, from the Americans

American Intervention Requires Time and Patience to Positively Impact and Protect Christians in Nigeria

A journey of a thousand miles, like my father says in the Chinese parable :

“Is begun by one step”.

The American Intervention is therefore, a one step in the right direction, and also requires time, patience and our cooperation for same to eventually succeed. Recall that these terror strikes started since 2009 and has regrettably embedded itself into our polity, especially by those who give them intelligence and support within us. So to root and rout them out of the nation also requires time, training and re-training of our security operatives, and overhauling their operations. The US recently flew in through the all time Hercules, some security apparatuses and sophisticated military equipment and wares to support their presence here. And, some of these weapons will need to be handled and operated by our security operatives. Thus, that means they have to be trained as to their operational and combative potentials, to enable our soldiers to put these equipment into effective usage.

Accordingly, we accentuate pungently that the American intervention is indeed, very helpful and has brought confidence to Christians, and put fear into these murdering marauders. If not, the situation though still bad, would have been worse by now

The Challenges of the Nigerian Security Architecture in Curbing these Incessant Killings of Christians in Nigeria

There is no doubt that the land though green in physical, is nevertheless, still equally deadly red in our hearts as Nigerians in view of these carnages. According to the Grammy winning, Fela Anikulakpo Kuti in one of his paradoxical protest songs:

“Them leave sorrow, tears and blood ..

Na dem regular trademark “.

That song originally done against Police brutality, equally now readily fits into the brutality of these terrorist attacks against Christians. As the aftermath of their dastardly acts, is the same trail of leaving sorrow, tears and blood. Our security operatives and architecture, appear to be no longer in strong contention on this matter. They seem to have been overwhelmed and overstretched, by the well orchestrated attacks on Christians by these dare devils. In addition, morale is low, as the reward system in case of death on the battlefield is a non-starter.

International Collaboration Urgently Required Including Rejigging the Fight Against Terror Attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Nigeria in the light of these ceaseless and unpredictable attacks against Christians, must now urgently seek collaboration and assistance from the comity of nations, to effectively combat this ugly trend of events

And, such will include, but is not limited to:

1) Seeking military assistance.

2) Technological guide and empowerment.

3) Financial support.

4) Purchase of arms for her security operatives from solicited assisting countries.

5)Training and re-training of the security operatives as to operations of military weapons, equipment and wares.

6) Activating neighbouring countries into a joint defence force, united against these terrorists notwithstanding the Sahel exit.

7) Arraignment and conviction of any arrested terrorist and their accomplices.

8) Conscripting more young and able Nigerians into the military.

9) The reward system needs immediate upward review and rejigging, to boost morale. Government can take life insurance policies for any dead or fatally wounded security operative,;so

that they will be paid something good and emboldened to fight as Patriots on the battlefield.

10)Gathering intelligence from the communities on the actions of fifth columnists, terror sponsors and their informants as well.

11)The Governors of these affected States of Plateau, Benue, Zamfara and Kwara, must now join forces together to repel these repeated attacks on Christians in their States. Having a regional bloc, will ensure an integral and more comprehensive response to these incidents in their States.

12)The Federal Government itself, must gather the requisite political will and will power, now necessary to truncate these attacks.

13) Funding for the security operatives and its architecture, must now be uppermost in our budgets. A well funded army is a collective asset, and of tremendous benefit to a nation

And, conversely too, an underfunded security and her architecture, is a collective liability and national shame of any nation

Conclusion

Nigeria being a member of the United Nations, Commonwealth and AU, which all have resolutions, legislations and treaties that require any and/or all of them to protect any religion from genocidal attacks and existential threats, is under both national and international legal compulsion to protect Christians in Nigeria from further acts of bombardment, killings, arson and kidnapping in Nigeria, especially in its Northern hemisphere.

To default in that regard, will overtly amount to a vicious violation of Section 14(2)(b ) of our Constitution, and the rules of International Law on the Protection of Religion and her Adherents Anywhere in the World.

Prince (Dr) Akpo Mudiaga Odje, LLD, LLM ( Merit (London) BL; Member, British Council; Constitutional Lawyer

Palm Sunday Terrorists Attack: A Clear Failure of Political Leadership in Abuja and Plateau State

Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko

Even as reports circulate that at least over 40 Christians were killed in a Palm Sunday attack in Jos, Nigeria, a critical look at how the entire scenarios unfolded showed evidently, that the blame lies squarely on the table of the Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Government, for the persistent failures of intelligence and crass failures of leadership to curb the incessant bloodletting and Terrorists attacks specifically targeting the Christian natives of Plateau State by alleged Fulani terrorists.

This writer suggests that Nigerians demand accountability and therefore, task President Tinubu to tell Nigerians how many more Nigerians should be killed by these terrorists before he sacks his non-performing National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr Nuhu Ribadu, whose kinsmen are said to be the ones terrorising different communities all around Nigeria.

Prior to these dastardly attacks, two major revelations emerged from the Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi, that President Tinubu’s Government has the correct information about where the terrorists killing citizens namely Fulani terrorists, Islamic terrorists of Boko Haram and ISWAP, live and hibernate.

Corollary, the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd), also corroborated the revelations of Sheikh Gumi. So why is this Government not decisively crushing the terrorists? I think that this Government sympathises with terrorists, and pampers them for politics of 2027 second term ambition of the incumbent President, who though he has under-performed, is still desperate for re-election.

President Tinubu is constitutionally the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces of Nigeria, and legally, has the responsibility for protecting Nigerians through proactive, effective and efficient deployment, control and command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the weak Nigeria Police Force rests on his Presidential shoulders, even as the Governor who is elected primarily to protect the lives and property of the people of Plateau State in my view, has manifested crass irresponsibility and massive absence of tact, strategy and effective actionable approaches to halt the persistent wasting, slaughter and massacre of his own brothers and sisters and other Nigerians who have made Plateau State their home, known for hospitality of the real indigenes who are mostly Christians and Indigenous ethnicities.

“Why have President Tinubu and his so-called NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, not been able to design and build up implementable mechanisms and strategies that soldiers and other security forces are obliged by law to deploy, to prevent the constant genocide of Christians in Plateau State?

“What about the Governor, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, who is one of them and is a self acclaimed Christian and a native of Plateau State? Why is the Governor not doing anything to stop Fulani terrorists from killing his kinsmen, women and children including students of University of Jos? The Governor owes the State the duty, to ensure that strangers like Fulani terrorists aren’t unleashed on his people who rightly own all of Plateau State without any shadow of a doubt. Seeing Governor Mutfwang hide inside an armoured vehicle before gingerly venturing out to address survivors of the terrorist attack in Angwa Rukuba, Jos, was embarrassing to say the least.

From information made available in the media and quoting a humanitarian worker who stated that “at least 10 Christians killed; official toll yet to be released”. At least 10 people have been confirmed dead following an attack on student-populated communities in Jos, Plateau State, on Sunday, according to a humanitarian worker. Conclusively, over 40 citizens were murdered.

The Palm Sunday incident reportedly occurred in and around Angwa Rukuba, Eto Baba, and nearby student residential areas. Residents described scenes of panic, as gunmen opened fire in the affected communities.

“However, a separate account from local sources alleged that attackers, described as Fulani militia, arrived on motorcycles, fired sporadically at residents, and retreated towards nearby mountainous areas after the assault. Casualties from this account include multiple deaths and injuries, though exact figures remain unverified.”

“Witnesses also reported sporadic gunfire at Angwa Rukuba Junction, where several casualties were recorded. Parts of the area were said to be on fire at the time of reporting.”

“Students living in Angwa Rukuba, Eto Baba, and the surrounding school environments have been advised by local sources to remain indoors and limit movement, due to ongoing security concerns”.

“As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from security agencies regarding the incident or the identity of the attackers.”

Angwa Rukuba is a densely populated area in Jos, the capital of Plateau State in Northcentral Nigeria. The city and surrounding communities have experienced repeated attacks in recent years involving armed groups, including insurgents and bandits, with disputes over land, religion, and ethnicity often cited in previous incidents.

It could be recalled that, the Palm Sunday’s attack this last week follows last year’s Palm Sunday attack that killed 54 people, also in Plateau State. Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, that commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. It marks the beginning of the holiest of Christian holy weeks, that culminate on Easter Sunday.

“What on earth is wrong with the NSA the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Defence Staff and the IGP? These are the Officers directly responsible for preventing such terrorist attacks.

Why is there no actionable intelligence and why is the third Division of the entire Nigerian Army located less than 30 minutes from the Angwa Rukuba killing fields of Fulani terrorists, unable to prevent this genocide since 2023?

The Governor must either use the State House of Assembly to set up Armed vigilantes who should be equipped with military grade weapons and well trained to defend their people, or he resigns forthwith, because protection of people of Plateau State is his primary constitutional duty.

President Bola Tinubu must give law abiding Nigerian adults, the freedom to own and use AK-49 rifles to defend their Right to Life. which if deprived, doesn’t have any redress since the victim is already dead.

President’s Condolence Visit to Plateau State

The President visited Plateau State to console those whose family members were killed, but instead of reaching the scenes of the mass murders which is far from the Heipang Airport, the President chose to stop at the Airport, addressed a motley rented crowds and then disappeared back to Lagos from where his political visitations to some South West States took place. This attitude of President Tinubu shows a man who is insensitive. and has no empathy for the lives needlessly wasted.

The President has failed in the area of securing the lives of citizens. which is the fundamental reason of the widespread insecurity and attacks by terrorists. If this Government isn’t dining with terrorists, why are terrorists operating freely and the Chief of Defence Staff annoyingly describing terrorists as ‘prodigal sons’ meaning that the terrorists ought to be pampered, not killed and sent to meet Satan.

The Plateau State Governor, is very insensitive too. He went to check on the venue of the attacks and hid inside a militarised Armoured vehicle to address victims of these attacks. Such foolery is intolerable, and absolutely despicable. Nigerians must persistently demand accountability and actions by this government to arrest, prosecute and execute terrorists who have blood of citizens in their filthy hands. The President must be told in plain terms that he has failed, as far as security is concerned.

Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, former National Commissioner, National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria ; Founder and National Coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA)

Let Us Reset Nigeria

Felix Eghie Patrick Sugaba

The recent mass murder in Jos is heinous and traumatic, to say the least. However, it would be naïve to say it was unexpected. To say the incident or the magnitude of it are isolated. would be equally naive. Nigeria is on a tragic trajectory, the route of which no one can confidently predict.

The incident, as many others of that pattern have proven, is simply a gruesome symptom of the many challenges bedevilling the country. Not surprisingly, the recurrent decimal the incidence throws up, is the rush to embrace the narrative of a Christian genocide. It may well be. But. to narrow this incidence, and of course, similar others, to simply a genocide against Christians, is in my opinion, a synecdoche that blinds us to the greater threat to Nigeria as a nation.

Another danger, is the undercurrent division it creates. Sentiments create alignments that serve to obscure overriding issues. Let me be clear. There is glaringly a Christian genocide at play in Nigeria. The latest incident in Jos, is stark evidence of it. My argument is that, the more we embellish this narrative, the more we create semantic divisions that undermine the obvious and required mobilisation, necessary to confront it head on. The murderous attack against Christians in Jos on a Christian Palm Sunday. was not only an attack on Christians. It was an attack by murderers, terrorists, invaders and Islamic buccaneers, against the State of Nigeria. They cannot be too stupid to know that, to Islamise Nigeria is a mission impossible. The goal is to create as much lawlessness as possible, make the country ungovernable and ultimately decimate the State.

If this is the goal, one would expect the authorities to see the entire scenario through this prism. and unleash every available tool to put an end to it. Whether the tools are unavailable, or whether the political will is insufficient to do the needful, is a question we probably have no answer to.

But, the various killings across the country, are simply part of the nation’s many problems. It may well be one of the multiplier effects of what we have done, or failed to do as a nation. This nation lacks electricity, which is fundamental to meaningful development. This nation lacks portable water, which is essential to life. This nation lacks good roads, necessary for transportation of goods and services. As if this yoke was too light, this murderous insecurity came to be. Besides the motley crowd of Boko Haram, ISWAP and other organisations whose origins we prefer to conveniently trace to outside our shores, we have in our hands a luxuriant murderous strain that has metamorphosed into a well-oiled industry. That is, kidnapping for ransom.

What is next? Nigeria is in a dire situation. We are making mouth as usual, deceiving ourselves that it is a phase that will pass on. We are even subjugating our sovereignty to other countries, to help us out. Really, how did we get here?

Deep-Rooted Challenges

Something is fundamentally wrong with a nation that cannot obey even the first commandment of God, Let There Be Light. This may sound simplistic. But, it is crucial. Without electricity, the nation’s hours of productivity is at best eight out of twenty-four hours (less than 34%). That is barely enough. to sustain a country of 250m population. A nation that cannot put basic things in place. cannot be trusted to do otherwise when confronted with huge challenges like insecurity. A nation that harbours the magnitude of corruption in our midst, cannot be serious. A nation whose Judiciary is in the hands of rogue elements, cannot be serious. A nation that selects or elects sick men and criminals to lead it, is headed for doom.

There is no doubt that, these challenges are offshoots of deep-rooted issues that the nation needs to examine. There is no number of personnel changes and security fine-tuning, that can redeem the country. There is no amount of foreign intervention, that can redeem the country. Those who are advocates of this element, are missing the point. They have no proper understanding of the workings of nation states. Has Iraq become stable? Has Libya become stable? Is Afghanistan stable? These are all countries, that had a taste of imperialist intervention. The lesson is palpable for us to see, and learn from.

Conclusion

Nigeria must go back to the drawing board and ask itself difficult questions. Our problems are not imported. They are not foreign. They are home grown. We must provide home grown solutions, to solve them.

How did we get here? Until we confront our challenges and provide answers, no matter how difficult and painful, we will continue this path that leads to nowhere, but doom. For instance, is it too much to jettison elections for once, and form a national government to confront our problems? Is it too much to create a national platform that is devoid of politics, and share partisanship to address these problems? Until something unusual is done, we will continue to move in circles. History will continue to repeat itself, on a trajectory that is truly tragic.

Felix Eghie Patrick Sugaba, Zurich, Switzerland