How Tinubu’s Visit to Jos After Angwan Rukuba Killings Rekindled a 30-year Quest for Peace

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Jos in the aftermath of the Angwan Rukuba killings was more than a routine show of federal presence; it was a moment of reckoning for a state burdened by three decades of recurring violence. Standing before weary leaders and grieving communities, the President confronted not only the latest tragedy but the long, painful history that has shaped Plateau’s fragile peace. His message was clear: the cycle of bloodshed must end, and the promise of peace and prosperity must finally replace the fear that has lingered for a generation. Yemi Kosoko reports

The soft, cool wind swept across Yakubu Gowon Airport, carrying a chill heavier than the weather—a chill shaped by grief, memory, and the ghosts of three decades of violence. As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stepped into the reception lounge in Jos, the air was thick with tension.

Leaders from across Plateau State stood waiting, their faces marked by fatigue and the familiar dread that follows yet another attack, this time in Angwan Rukuba. This was not a routine presidential stop. It was a confrontation with history.

A President Facing a Wounded Land

Tinubu’s voice, when he began to speak, carried the weight of a man who had reached his limit. “Why is the past not a source of lesson for us?” he asked, his gaze sweeping across traditional rulers, political leaders, and security chiefs.

“I don’t want to be here constantly to see killings and unrest. I want to be here to establish peace.” There was no applause. Only the heavy silence of a room that knew the truth of his words.

The President reminded Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the mandate they share. “We were elected on the promise of peace and prosperity not to comfort and create widows and widowers.”

It was a rebuke, a plea, and a challenge all at once. Then, in a symbolic gesture, Tinubu raised an object meant to represent the breaking of chains.

“I brought the symbol of this camp to break the shackle; the shackle of violence, ignorance, poverty, hopelessness. We must break it together.”

For a moment, the room seemed to hold its breath, with everyone present ruminating through a crisis of three decades in the making.

Plateau’s Long Descent into Conflict

To understand the weight of Tinubu’s words, one must trace Plateau’s long descent into conflict, a descent that began quietly in the 1990s and has since carved deep scars into the state.

In the 1990s, early tensions over land, grazing routes, and political identity simmered beneath the surface. The 1994 Jos North crisis exposed the first major rupture.

In 2001, a dispute at a mosque spiralled into days of bloodshed. Hundreds died. Plateau’s innocence died with them.

Between 2002 to 2004, retaliation and a State of Emergency as rural communities burned. The 2004 Yelwa–Shendam massacre forced the Federal Government to declare emergency measures.

In 2008, local council elections triggered another wave of killings in Jos, further fracturing trust between communities.

In 2010, Dogo Nahawa, where over 200 people were slaughtered in a night of horror that still haunts survivors.

Between 2011 to 2015, bombs and raids, Christmas bombings, night-time attacks. Entire villages emptied. Conflict became more complex, criminal, and unpredictable.

Between 2016 to 2018, the assassination of Saf Ron Kulere in Bokkos and the Barkin Ladi mass killings of over 200 highlighted targeted ethnic attacks and drew international attention.

Between 2020 to 2022, a fragile calm returned, with investors tiptoeing back and in 2023, Christmas Eve massacres killed more than 150, reigniting the cycle of violence with 2026 when the Angwan Rukuba became the latest heartbreak, the latest test of leadership.

This is the history that stood silently in the room as Tinubu spoke, a history that Plateau’s people carry like a second skin.

A Governor’s Plea for Unity

Governor Mutfwang rose to speak, his voice steady but heavy. He acknowledged the progress Plateau had made—the return of investors, the slow rebuilding of trust—and the pain of seeing it threatened again.

“The incident of last Sunday is a temporary setback. But by the grace of God, we will overcome and remain on our path toward peace and prosperity,” he said.

He reminded the room that this crisis has confronted every governor before him—Dariye, Jang, Lalong—and now it was his turn to face the storm. Yet he offered a glimmer of hope.

“The gap in unity among our leaders is narrowing. We will join hands so that enemies of the state do not infiltrate our communities.”

Military Reinforcements and the Weight of Now

On the streets outside the lounge of the stakeholders’ meeting, the rumble of military trucks echoed through Jos. Earlier that morning, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, had ordered the deployment of over 850 additional troops from Abuja and Kaduna. The reinforcements were absorbed into Operation ENDURING PEACE, a mission stretched thin by years of recurring violence.

At the Joint Task Force Headquarters, the COAS addressed the troops with a stern message: protect lives, restore calm, confront the killers. The Army had provided the logistics. Now, it was time for action.

For Plateau, Tinubu’s visit was more than a political gesture. It was a reckoning, a moment when the weight of 30 years of conflict collided with the urgency of now.

In Angwan Rukuba, families were still burying their dead. In Jos, fear lingered like smoke. But for the first time in months, there was also a flicker of something else: the possibility that the cycle might finally be broken.

Fragile Hope

Tinubu’s final words captured that fragile hope. “Our promise was progressive development not to bury, but to build.”

Whether Plateau rises from this latest tragedy will depend on unity, discipline, and resilience, the same qualities that have carried its people through three decades of turmoil. For now, the state stands at a crossroads: bruised, grieving, but still fighting for the peace it once knew.