Heineken Spreads UCL Experience as ‘Fans Have More Friends’

Across Nigeria

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixtures in Madrid and Lisbon, Portugal, Heineken is expanding its UCL experience across Nigeria with a multi-city activation campaign that will run till the final, as part of its global “Fans Have More Friends” platform.

Following the success of its Round of 16 events in Lagos, the brand is taking the match-day experience to more cities, giving fans across the country the chance to enjoy Europe’s biggest club competition together.

The nationwide rollout will begin in Port Harcourt, which hosts the quarter-final first-leg viewing events on 7 and 8 April. Attention will then shift to Aba and Owerri for the second-leg matches on 14 and 15 April.

For the semi-finals, Abuja and Lagos will stage the first-leg viewing experiences on 28 and 29 April, before the second-leg matches move to Lagos and Benin City on 5 and 6 May.

The campaign will culminate with the Champions League final on 30 May, with major viewing events scheduled for Lagos and Abuja.

Across all locations, fans can expect premium match-viewing setups with large screens, live music, interactive “predict and win” games, and chances to win Heineken-branded merchandise — all complemented by ice-cold drinks and a lively social atmosphere.

The Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the expansion reflects the importance of shared football experiences among Nigerian fans.

“The Champions League brings people together across Nigeria, and we have seen how fans connect through the game,” she said. “With the ‘Fans Have More Friends’ campaign, we are extending that experience to more cities, creating more opportunities for fans to gather, celebrate and enjoy football together.”

The quarter-final stage is expected to raise the intensity of the competition, with every match carrying higher stakes. Heineken’s multi-city activations are designed to match that energy, turning each game into more than just football, but a full entertainment experience.

The campaign builds on a simple idea — that football is best enjoyed together. In Nigeria, this culture is already strong, with fans gathering in viewing centres and lounges to watch matches, share opinions and celebrate key moments.

As the tournament progresses from the quarter-finals to the final, the activations are expected to grow in scale, reflecting the rising drama on the pitch.

For fans across Port Harcourt, Aba, Owerri, Abuja, Lagos, Benin City and even beyond, the Champions League will once again be more than just football — it will be a shared experience.