2027: Arise Rejects Consensus, Demands Open Contest in APC Senatorial Race

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Former Senator Ayo Arise has stepped up his senatorial comeback campaign in Ekiti North, firmly rejecting any attempt to impose candidates through consensus and calling instead for a transparent, vote-based process within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Arise made his position known on Tuesday during a grassroots rally in Oye Local Government Area, where he addressed party members and supporters, insisting that only a credible and competitive primary can reflect the true will of party stakeholders.

According to him, any form of consensus arrangement that does not reflect the agreement of all relevant stakeholders runs contrary to democratic principles and the party’s constitution.

“There is nothing like consensus without the consent of the people,” he declared. “Where there is no agreement, the party constitution is clear—there must be a vote.”

His comments come amid growing discussions within party circles over possible moves to streamline the emergence of candidates ahead of the next general election, a development that has continued to generate reactions among aspirants across the district.

Arise, who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, anchored his confidence on what he described as strong grassroots support across the five local government areas that make up the district.

He maintained that his political relevance remains intact due to his longstanding connection with constituents. “I have been tested, and I have delivered,” he said.

“The people know me, and they know what I stand for. Those looking for shortcuts know they cannot win in a free and fair contest.”

He also cautioned against what he described as attempts by some aspirants to avoid open competition, alleging that such moves are often driven by weak popularity on the ground.

He argued that only an open and democratic primary would give all contenders a fair chance.

Beyond internal party matters, Arise also expressed support for some of the policies of President Bola Tinubu, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, which he described as a difficult but necessary reform aimed at curbing corruption and redirecting national resources towards development.

While acknowledging the short-term challenges associated with the policy, he maintained that it is already creating a foundation for improved economic stability, increased investment and better allocation of public resources.

He further commended efforts to strengthen local government administration through direct allocations, noting that such reforms would enhance grassroots development and improve service delivery to ordinary citizens.

As the political season gradually gathers momentum, Arise reaffirmed his preparedness to contest in an open primary, expressing confidence that a transparent process would ultimately reflect the choice of the people across Ekiti North.