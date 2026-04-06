  • Monday, 6th April, 2026

Iheanacho Scores Winner as Celtic Narrow Gap to Top Two

Sport | 6 hours ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho, slammed in a dramatic late winner as Celtic beat Dundee 2-1  to move within three points of the Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

After Hearts drew at Livingston earlier yesterday, Celtic’s win narrowed the gap to the Tynecastle club, while they trail Rangers in second by two points.

The strike was Iheanacho’s fourth goal of the season and his first since early October, 

Speaking to Celtic TV after the game, the Nigerian international said: “It feels good to help the team to get the win today. We really showed character and we really worked hard to get the win.

“I think, especially in the first-half, we blew them away and had a few chances, but unfortunately it didn’t click.

“In the second-half they came back and scored the penalty,  but at the end we got the points which is massive.

 “I’ve been out for a while so it feels good to be back and to help the team get the win, so I’m happy,” concludes the The 29-year-old Nigerian striker who had endured an injury-hit campaign.

Yang Hyun-Jun opened the scoring for Martin O’Neill’s side inside eight minutes by getting a slight touch on Benjamin Nygren’s close-range shot and they should have been further in front before half-time, with striker Tomas Cvancara missing several gilt-edged chances.

And their wastefulness came back to bite them after the break.

Video assistant referee (VAR) Matthew MacDermid spotted a handball by full-back Colby Donovan and referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot after going to the pitchside monitor.

Dundee captain Simon Murray calmly converted to level the scores and Celtic took their time to wrestle back their momentum.

However, with time running out, substitute Iheanacho lashed a left-footed shot past stricken home goalkeeper Jon McCracken to secure all three points.

Dundee were then reduced to 10 men as centre-back Ryan Astley was dismissed for taking out Yang.

Dundee remain five points clear of Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot.

RESULTS

NPFL

Wikki 2-2 Enyimba 

Nasarawa 0-1 Khalifat

Kano 4-0 B’Insurance

Kwara 3-0 El-kanemi 

Rangers 0-0 Barau    

Katsina 1-0 Tornadoes 

W’Wolves 2-0 Rivers Utd

Remo Stars 1-0 Shooting                     

Monday (06/04/26)

Plateau Utd v  Ikorodu

Abia War v Bayelsa 

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