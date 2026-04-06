FG Votes N12bn on Digital Economy Research Support for Universities, Institutions

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy says it has budgeted N12 billion to support research in digital economy in universities and research institutions

The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Mr Isime Esene, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Esene said that the government would, thus, host a three-day virtual open day to guide universities and research institutions on the National Digital Economy Research Clusters initiative.

He said that event, organised through the Project BRIDGE Implementation Unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, would commence virtually on April 7.

He said the initiative would support eligible institutions to better understand and apply for the programme following the release of the Request for Expressions of Interest (EoI).

According to him, the sessions will provide clarity on the objectives, structure and application requirements of the initiative.

“All sessions will cover the same content to allow participants attend at their convenience.

“The programme, valued at N12 billion, was designed to mobilise university-led research consortia to deliver policy-relevant research across six priority areas,” he said.

He listed the areas as connectivity and meaningful access, digital public infrastructure, digital skills and human capital, jobs and livelihoods, trust and safety, as well as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

He said that the programme would bring together leading academics and over 200 researchers, with each cluster supported by dedicated funding to ensure that research outputs inform government policy and decision-making.

According to him, the virtual open day will offer prospective applicants detailed guidance on programme expectations, consortium requirements and submission processes.

“It will also provide an opportunity for institutions to engage directly with the Project BRIDGE Implementation Unit,” he said.

Esene said that participation was open to vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors, rectors, directors and senior research officials from eligible institutions.

He urged interested institutions to register via the official link, adding that joining details would be communicated ahead of each session.

“The deadline for submission of expressions of Interest is 12.59 p.m. on April 13,” he said.(NAN)