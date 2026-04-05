Cricova Delegation Visits Arthur Eze, Secures Hospitality Endorsement

A delegation representing Moldova’s renowned wine producer, Cricova, has paid a courtesy visit to Nigerian businessman, Arthur Eze, at his residence in Maitama, Abuja, in what stakeholders describe as a strategic move to deepen the brand’s footprint in Nigeria’s luxury beverage market.

The visit, which took place on March 25, 2026, was led by Onyeka Ogbatu, Chief Executive Officer of Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd, the sole distributor of Cricova products in Nigeria. The delegation presented a range of premium offerings, including Cricova Amplius red wine and XO brandy, as well as other selections from the brand’s portfolio.

Eze, popularly known as Eze Na Ukpor, received the team despite the short notice of the visit and expressed interest in the products. He subsequently endorsed the brand and approved its availability at his five-star hotel in Enugu, according to the Head of Communications, Cricova Africa, Madu Amaobi.

Cricova, headquartered in the Republic of Moldova, is globally recognised for its extensive underground wine cellars, often described as one of the largest in the world. The winery has built a reputation among international political figures and high-net-worth individuals, with reported patrons including Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

The company’s expansion into Nigeria is being driven by Don Pee Wine and Beverages, which is positioning Cricova’s premium labels within the country’s growing luxury and hospitality segment. Industry observers note that endorsements from influential business figures such as Eze could further strengthen the brand’s visibility among elite consumers and corporate institutions.

The distributor added that Cricova products have also gained traction among select business and social circles like the Chairman of Orange Drugs Group, Chief Sir Tony Ezenna, as it continues efforts to establish a stronger presence in Nigeria’s competitive wine market.