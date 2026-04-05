At Easter Luncheon in Jos, Army Chief Urges Troops to Uphold Honour, Discipline, Rule of Law

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to remain steadfast in upholding the institution’s core values of honour, responsibility and respect for the rule of law as they carry out their constitutional duties across the country.

The Army Chief delivered the message during a special Easter luncheon organised for troops of Operation Safe Haven and the 3 Division Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State. He was represented at the event by the Commander Infantry Corps, Major General Godwin Mutkut.

Shaibu extended warm Easter greetings to Christian personnel and their families, describing the season as one of sacrifice, hope, reflection and spiritual renewal. He noted that the 2026 Easter celebration was particularly symbolic as it coincided with the Ramadan fasting period, a development he said underscored unity among personnel of different faiths.

“This uncommon convergence underscores the unity that binds us as an army driven by a shared purpose,” he said.

The COAS commended troops for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty, peace and stability, adding that their dedication continues to inspire public confidence. He paid tribute to personnel deployed in various operational theatres, many of whom are spending the festive period away from their families, as well as those who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

Reaffirming his leadership priorities, Shaibu assured troops that their welfare remains central to his command philosophy, with ongoing efforts to improve living conditions, enhance professional development and strengthen support systems for families of serving and fallen personnel.

He also emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation, acknowledging the contributions of sister security and intelligence agencies in sustaining national stability. The Army Chief expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support and welfare initiatives for the armed forces.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, praised troops for their professionalism and restraint during recent security developments in Jos metropolis. He said their conduct helped prevent escalation of tensions and strengthened public trust in the military.

Oyinlola reminded personnel that the operational environment remains fluid, requiring continuous alertness, intelligence-driven operations and strict adherence to professionalism while protecting innocent lives and respecting constituted authority.

He also acknowledged the support of sister security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders and the Plateau State Government, describing their cooperation as vital to sustaining peace in the region.

The Easter luncheon, organised at the instance of the COAS, was aimed at boosting troop morale and reinforcing the Army’s commitment to welfare, unity and operational excellence.