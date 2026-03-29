Nigeria’s Samson Adamu Steps in As Acting General Secretary of CAF

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Samson Adamu has been appointed as acting General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) with immediate effect.

Top sources within CAF confirmed to THISDAY on Sunday that Adamu was first appointed as Director of Competitions in 2018 is to replace Congolese lawyer, Véron Mosengo-Omba, who has stepped down from the role with immediate effect.

Mosengo-Omba was forced to step down from his position following pressure and transition discussions.

He was appointed in March 2021 to replace Abdelmounaim Bah, having previously worked at FIFA as the Chief Member Associations Officer.

Before Adamu got to CAF, he was the initiator and CEO of the Copa Lagos Futsal tournament that attracted interests from all over the world.

Since assuming his role in CAF, he has become very visible, carrying out key roles with precision to the admiration of his bosses at the continental level.

It therefore was no surprise that his name popped up as potential replacement for Mosengo-Omba.