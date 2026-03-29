Maintain Physical, Mental Fitness for Operational Effectiveness, CDS Charges Troops 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyode, has emphasised that maintaining physical, mental and emotional fitness is essential for operational effectiveness.

He stated: “To defeat insurgency, other emerging security threats, we must keep physically, mentally, and emotionally fit.”

Oluyode highlighted that the nation’s complex security environment demands personnel who are not only combat-ready but also resilient, disciplined, and capable of addressing security challenges with focus and determination.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Armed Forces Inter-Service Archery Competition 2026, he noted that given the security challenges facing the country, the timing of the competition is both apt and crucial for addressing some threats through non-kinetic means.

Represented by the Director of Defence Administration, Rear Admiral Semiu Adekpegba, the CDS said: “It is imperative that the men and women of our Armed Forces remain fit physically, mentally, and emotionally to cope with the enormous demands and responsibilities of our national values and aspirations. Events of this nature are organised to enhance marksmanship and instil values of integrity, precision, intensity, innovation and excellence, while also improving service delivery.”

According to him, “Effective service can only be assured when personnel are fit. Over the past few days, we have witnessed not only the exceptional talents and precision of our competitors but also the camaraderie and sportsmanship that reflect the core values upheld by our Armed Forces.

“Archery extends beyond a mere sport; it embodies discipline, concentration, perseverance and fortitude. Each archer engages not only in targeting the mark but also in embodying fundamental military values: accuracy, resolve and an unwavering quest for improvement. These principles resonate both in athletics and in our daily duties as protectors of the nation.”

Oluyode stated that each participant demonstrated extraordinary skill, whether hitting the bull’s-eye or striving to surpass previous records.

“The true significance of this competition lies not in the accolades but in the collective experience, camaraderie and lessons learned,” he concluded.

In his vote of thanks, the Deputy Director of Physical Training at Defence Headquarters, Air Commodore Samuel Oshoniyi, noted that the event showcased exceptional skills, resilience and sportsmanship across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

He added that the competition also serves to select Nigeria’s armed forces team for the forthcoming national and international archery events, with around 60 participants taking part.