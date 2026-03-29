Kwara Targets 1.2m Children for Vaccination  Against Poliomyelitis

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government has said that it is targeting no fewer than 1.2 million children for the commencement of the 2026 mass vaccination campaign against poliomyelitis across the state.

Towards this plan, it has intensified campaigns across rural communities for mass vaccination of all eligible children from zero to 59 months old.

The development, it was gathered, might not be unconnected with the recent two confirmed cases of Circulating Variant of Polio Virus 2 (CvPv 2) in December 2025 in Kiama Local Government and an additional case in January 2026.

Speaking during the flag-off of the immunization campaign in Afon, the headquarters of Asa Local Government Area of the state, weekend, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Prof. Nusirat Elelu, stated that the state government is committed to ensuring every child is saved from Poliomyelitis.

She pointed out that the state government in collaboration with all development partners has put in place all necessary life-saving strategies and immunization in protecting the children in state.

She recalled that Asa LGA in the past was a hot spot of non-compliance and vaccine hesitancy, adding that massive progress has been recorded in the community as they are supporting government healthcare intervention.

Elelu urged all community traditional leaders, as well as religious leaders, to continue to support government intervention on immunization so as to achieve zero status of polio in the state.

The executive secretary also pledged government’s efforts to continue to revamp and renovate primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and general hospital across the state.

Also speaking, the Health Officer of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Dr Lukman Ahmed, disclosed that due to the efforts of the state government, the state came second in the just concluded ‘Identifying, Enumeration and Micro Plan’ across the nation.

He explained that the vaccination is of utmost importance in the country in ensuring that Nigeria gets back to the number of countries certified polio-free.

Danlami pointed out that with commitment for all stakeholders, all children would be protected from the diseases.

“UNICEF will continue to give all the support including technical assistance, monitoring, mobilisation and countering disinformation,” he said.

He enjoined the community leaders to support the immunization across all the local governments in the state.

In his address, the Chairman of Asa LGA, Alhaji Shehu Amasa, appealed to all residents of the communities to support the vaccination to prevent children from the killer disease.

“We must not deviate from world class standard practice in administration of the vaccine and other drugs in our practices.

“Our healthcare staff must show high level of depth, commitment, perseverance and resilience in the discharge of their responsibilities to the people,” he said.