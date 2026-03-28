UN Launches Ambitious 2026–2030 Country Programme to Strengthen Nigeria’s Security, Justice, Public Health

.Drug abuse escalates into national crisis, NDLEA warns

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) yesterday launched its most ambitious Country Programme for Nigeria, covering 2026–2030, aimed at strengthening criminal justice, countering organised crime, promoting public health, and reinforcing the rule of law.

Delivering the keynote at the launch in Abuja, the UNODC Representative in Nigeria, Cheikh Toure, said: “It is my honour and privilege to welcome you to the launch of the UNODC Country Programme for Nigeria 2026–2030. Your presence confirms a shared conviction: that peace, justice and development in Nigeria must be pursued together, as one integrated agenda.”

Highlighting the urgency of the programme, the official added, “Nigeria stands at a defining moment. As Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation. Nigeria is not only shaping its own future; it is helping shape the future of our region, our continent and our shared global community.”

Addressing the complex threats facing the country, the UNODC official said: “Persistent illicit drug trafficking and use; transnational organised crime, including human trafficking and maritime insecurity; violent extremism; entrenched corruption; and sustained pressure on institutions and communities. These are lived realities for families and communities, with consequences far beyond Nigeria’s borders.”

The programme’s scope, according to the UNODC representative, is “built on decades of partnership and broad consultations with government, civil society, development partners and communities. Above all, it is a programme rooted in respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty, institutions and people.”

On the framework’s pillars, the official explained: “First, it strengthens the criminal justice system – because fair, effective and accessible institutions are the foundation of public trust, including for women, children and other vulnerable groups.

“Second, it tackles corruption and illicit financial flows, protecting public resources and reinforcing transparency and accountability essential for development.

“Third, it supports Nigeria’s efforts to prevent and counter terrorism, in ways that are effective and firmly grounded in the rule of law and human rights.

“Fourth, it addresses organised crime in all its forms – from trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants to maritime, cyber and environmental crime – recognising their impact on security, livelihoods, ecosystems and economic stability.

“Finally, it promotes health, with a strong focus on preventing and treating drug use disorders and expanding access to evidence-based services. No society can be secure if its people are not healthy.”

Emphasising inclusion and equity, the UNODC representative said: “Across all pillars, the Programme prioritises youth, advances gender equality, strengthens partnerships at federal, state and community levels, and promotes inclusion of persons living with disabilities.”

On partnerships, the official expressed gratitude: “We are proud to work alongside NDLEA, NAPTIP, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Navy, EFCC, ICPC, the Nigerian Correctional Service and many others whose daily commitment to the rule of law inspires us.”

Urging political commitment and sustainable resource allocation, the UNODC representative stated: “With the greatest respect, allow me therefore to advocate clearly: for strong political commitment to this Country Programme at the highest levels; for concrete support to the enabling reforms that will sustain the results; and for the progressive allocation of domestic resources – budgetary, in-kind and institutional – to key areas of the Programme.”

Toure reminded stakeholders of the programme’s ultimate goal: “Justice delayed is justice denied – but justice under-resourced is also justice denied. The challenges we face are too complex for any one institution or country to address alone. We will only achieve lasting progress if we work in partnership – if we go farther together.”

The UNODC Country Programme for Nigeria 2026–2030 is designed to provide a cohesive, evidence-based, and nationally owned framework to tackle drug abuse, organised crime, corruption, and other threats, while promoting justice, health, and sustainable development across the country.

Meanwhile, drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria have reached alarming levels, evolving into a serious public health and national security crisis, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, warned yesterday.

Marwa delivered the stark warning during the launch of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Programme for Nigeria 2026–2030 in Abuja, highlighting the urgent need for a coordinated, multi-sectoral response.

“The drug challenge in Nigeria is no longer static; it is expanding and becoming more complex,” Marwa said, stressing that the problem fuels violent crime, money laundering, and social instability while threatening the health and future of citizens.

The NDLEA chief outlined a new strategic direction, moving beyond traditional enforcement. He said the agency has intensified intelligence-driven operations to dismantle trafficking networks while simultaneously focusing on prevention, rehabilitation, and counselling for drug-dependent individuals.

“We have strengthened enforcement, but we have also expanded our focus on prevention, counselling and rehabilitation,” Marwa explained. “This reflects a shift from a punitive system to a human-centred, restorative approach.”

The programme, he noted, is aligned with Nigeria’s priorities to implement data-driven interventions, strengthen institutional integrity, and adopt gender-sensitive approaches that recognise the unique vulnerabilities and roles of women in the drug landscape.

Looking ahead to 2030, Marwa said the success of national efforts should be measured by the number of lives saved and communities strengthened, rather than the quantity of drugs seized.

“No single agency can tackle this challenge alone,” he said, calling for collaboration among law enforcement, healthcare providers, educators, and civil society groups.

Marwa commended UNODC for the initiative, reaffirming NDLEA’s commitment to working closely with partners to ensure effective implementation and safeguard communities across Nigeria.