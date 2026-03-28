  • Saturday, 28th March, 2026

Sokoto Renews Commitment to Social Protection

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto 

The Sokoto State government is prioritising social protection, with the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Zayyana, emphasising its importance at a validation workshop on the review of the Sokoto State Social Protection Policy.

The workshop, organised by the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with the European Union, ILO, and UNICEF, aimed to revise the policy to address challenges like insecurity, poverty, and vulnerability.

Dr. Zayyana highlighted the state’s efforts to reduce poverty and social risk, despite facing banditry, cattle rustling, and kidnapping. He hoped the meeting would produce a revised policy draft to achieve the desired goals.

The policy aims to harness social protection interventions to achieve Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration mission to reduce poverty and vulnerability.

The Commissioner appreciated the European Union and UNICEF for their support. 

The Special Adviser on SOCHEMA, Alhaji Ahmad Rufa’i Abubakar, also acknowledged their support, emphasizing the need for stakeholder collaboration.

UNICEF’s Chief of Sokoto Field Office, Mr. Michael Juma, noted significant improvements in Sokoto State’s social protection, including increased budget allocations to health, education, and women and children empowerment programs.

UNICEF is ready to support the Sokoto state government in meeting children’s needs and urged participants to provide recommendations to improve the Social Protection Policy document.

The policy will be presented to the State Executive Council for review and adoption to address household vulnerability.

Participants, including Permanent Secretaries and Directors, highlighted the importance of authentic data from the state social register in addressing social protection challenges.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.