Reimagining Hope for People Living with Sickle Cell Disease in Africa

By Prof Aisha Gwarzo, Clinical Director, Haematology, AMCE

For people living with sickle cell disease, hope is often measured in small victories; a month without a pain crisis, fewer nights spent in emergency rooms and the freedom to plan life without the constant fear of the next crisis episode. For parents and loved ones, hope means watching someone they care about suffer less and live life to the fullest.

Sickle cell disease is one of the most common inherited blood disorders worldwide, yet it remains profoundly undertreated particularly in Africa, where the burden is highest. The World Health Organization estimates that around 7.7 million people worldwide are living with sickle cell disease, with the vast majority in sub-Saharan Africa. This represents an increase of more than 40% since 2000, and the condition is estimated to cause over 300,000 deaths yearly.

Data by The Lancet Haematology indicate that more than 75% of babies born with sickle cell disease worldwide are born on the African continent. Each year, approximately 400,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease globally, with more than 300,000 of these births occurring in sub-Saharan Africa. Nigeria alone accounts for around 150,000 of these newborns annually, and the prevalence of the condition is projected to rise further by 2050. Across the African diaspora, including populations in the United States, United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and Europe, millions more continue to manage the lifelong impact of this disease.

Despite these statistics, access to advanced treatment options remains limited. Too often, patients are told that meaningful care is only available abroad or that a bone marrow transplant is the only true solution. For many families, this message brings frustration rather than relief.

A Life Saving Therapy That Is Often Overlooked

Red blood cell exchange is one of the most effective yet underutilised therapies for sickle cell disease. Clinical guidance from the American Society of Haematology recognises red blood cell exchange as a proven intervention for stroke prevention, management of severe pain crises, and life-threatening complications such as acute chest syndrome.

At the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), clinical teams are now delivering advanced therapies, including red blood cell exchange, providing renewed hope for patients across the continent. The centre recently completed its first red blood cell exchange using the Terumo Optia machine on a patient with sickle cell anaemia and chronic pain. The procedure involved removing the patient’s sickled red cells and replacing them with haemoglobin AA red cells. Since undergoing the exchange, the patient has remained pain free; an outcome that illustrates the transformative potential of this therapy.

Red blood cell exchange rapidly lowers the proportion of sickle haemoglobin, improves blood flow, and reduces the risk of progressive organ damage. Beyond stroke prevention and pain control, it is used for refractory bone pain, preparation for stem cell transplantation, and, in other clinical settings, for conditions such as severe malaria parasitaemia and carbon monoxide poisoning. By replacing unhealthy red cells with healthy ones, the therapy directly addresses the underlying pathophysiology of disease.

A More Accessible Alternative to Bone Marrow Transplant

Bone marrow transplantation remains the only established curative treatment for sickle cell disease and has changed the lives of many patients worldwide. However, this procedure is often limited by the availability of suitable donors and can be costly and resource intensive, placing it beyond the reach of many families. For these individuals, effective long term disease management strategies are essential to improving quality of life and reducing the risk of serious complications.

Unlike bone marrow transplantation, red blood cell exchange is repeatable, does not require a matched donor, and is increasingly accessible at AMCE for patients in Nigeria and across Africa. When performed regularly, red blood cell exchange has been shown to significantly reduce stroke risk in children with sickle cell disease and to lower the frequency of severe pain crises in adults.

For patients who are not transplant candidates, or who simply want to live with fewer hospitalisations and less pain, red blood cell exchange represents not just a treatment, but a chance at stability and dignity.

A Call to Patients, Families, and the Wider Health Community

Patients in need of red blood cell exchange now have a option through the AMCE. The centre offers this life-saving therapy not only for individuals managing sickle cell disease but also for those recovering from severe malaria parasitemia or responding to carbon monoxide poisoning. Families can now access advanced, specialist care close to home, with personalised treatment plans designed to meet each patient’s unique needs.

Sickle cell disease has long inflicted a heavy toll across Africa and its diaspora, contributing to preventable suffering, hospitalisations, and early mortality. By successfully introducing red blood cell exchange, AMCE is taking a significant step towards changing this reality. The centre’s work demonstrates that advanced, life-saving interventions are not limited to facilities abroad but are achievable within Africa. Through expanding access to these therapies, AMCE is helping to restore hope, improve quality of life, and empower patients and families to manage complex blood disorders with dignity and confidence.