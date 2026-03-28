NSCDC Unveils Five-Year Strategy to Strengthen National Security

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abubakar Audi, has unveiled a comprehensive five-year strategic roadmap aimed at strengthening national security, boosting operational efficiency and enhancing professionalism within the Corps.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with commanding officers from state formations across the country, Audi described the gathering as both “historic and strategic,” noting that it signaled the beginning of the second phase of his leadership following his reappointment.

The NSCDC boss expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving his reappointment and to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for recommending him for the position.

According to him, the renewed mandate provides the opportunity to deepen reforms and reposition the Corps for greater efficiency and national relevance.

Reflecting on his previous tenure, Houdi highlighted reforms introduced to tackle internal challenges within the organisation, particularly the issue of staff stagnation that had affected morale among personnel.

He noted that his administration addressed long-standing promotion delays and salary arrears, adding that efforts were ongoing through a presidential committee responsible for settling outstanding payments across Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Commandant-General also underscored the importance of capacity building, revealing that the Corps had developed a standardised curriculum for its training institutions. He described the initiative as a major step toward strengthening professionalism and operational discipline within the agency.

He said more senior officers have also been sponsored to attend strategic leadership programmes, including courses at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), aimed at improving institutional leadership and policy competence.

“Training remains central to discipline, professionalism and productivity,” Houdi said, adding that the next phase of his leadership would prioritise retraining and ethical reorientation of personnel.

He also highlighted operational achievements recorded by the Corps, particularly in the fight against oil theft and illegal mining across the country.

According to him, the Corps’ Special Intelligence Squad has dismantled more than 400 illegal refineries, arrested and prosecuted over 1,000 suspects, and secured between 400 and 500 convictions.

Similarly, the Mining Marshals initiative has shut down more than 1,000 illegal mining sites nationwide and facilitated the arrest and prosecution of numerous offenders, including foreign nationals.

Audi said these achievements were made possible through collaboration with other security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army, as well as partnerships with private sector actors.

The Corps has also expanded its operational infrastructure, with new command facilities constructed in several locations and modern surveillance and communication equipment deployed to formations across the country.

He further disclosed that the agency is establishing a hydrocarbon and maritime surveillance centre in partnership with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, alongside an ICT centre project expected to be completed within the next few months.

As part of the new strategy, the NSCDC will increasingly deploy advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and drone surveillance, to enhance monitoring and protection of critical national assets.

Audi outlined key priorities for the next five years, including strengthening discipline within the Corps, expanding training and retraining programmes, deploying modern surveillance technologies and enhancing protection of critical infrastructure.

He also announced plans to establish specialised units dedicated to safeguarding power infrastructure and tackling vandalism in the electricity sector.

The Commandant-General warned that the Corps would maintain zero tolerance for indiscipline and misconduct among personnel.

“We must restore professionalism and discipline. Any conduct outside our code will not be tolerated,” he said.

He urged officers to remain committed to protecting critical national infrastructure and to deepen intelligence sharing and collaboration with other security agencies in strengthening the country’s security architecture.

Audi challenged personnel to demonstrate the Corps’ relevance through tangible results.

“We must prove that we are ready to serve the nation with loyalty, commitment and professionalism,” he added.