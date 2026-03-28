Firm Wins Grant to Transform Digital Healthcare

Boldcare Prosthetics, a pioneering healthcare company specializing in customized prosthetic and orthotic solutions, has emerged as a primary grant recipient in the fourth edition of the ‘Be Empowered’ initiative.

The initiative, a flagship project of the Noella Foundation co-founded by Layal Tinubu, concluded its Lagos 2026 cycle by awarding N70 million in total grants to a select group of women-led businesses poised for systemic impact across Nigeria.

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Speaking about the grant, Omotosho said: “The grant is a catalyst for a transformation we have been preparing for. Winning this support allows us to hedge against inflation, and improve precision in our fittings. This doesn’t just improve the fit; it reduces patient waiting time from weeks to days. We are literally putting people back on their feet faster.”

The Be Empowered initiative, sponsored by Moniepoint, includes an intensive 8-week bootcamp to help beneficiaries scale.

Speaking during the presentation, Tinubu said: “I am incredibly proud of the innovation demonstrated this year. At the Noella Foundation, we believe access to funding must be matched with capacity building. Boldcare is a prime example of an enterprise that is deeply invested in the impact they create within their communities.”