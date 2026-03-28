FG Unveils Entrepreneurship Certification in 14 Federal Universities

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Towards ensuring that Nigerian graduates do not become job seekers, but job creators solving numerous challenges and growing the economy even from their undergrad days, the federal government has introduced the Entrepreneurship Innovation and Business Incubation Certification, EIBIC in 14 federal universities.

The universities which represent the six geopolitical zones include the University of Lagos, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Jos, Bayero University, Kano, Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, University of Benin, University of Port-Harcourt and Obafemi University, Ile-Ife in Osun state.

Others are, University of Ibadan, University of Maiduguri, Abubakar Tafawa Balawa University, Bauchi, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and the University of Abuja.

Also, the 14 vice-chancellors of the universities have been directed to get the program approved by their senates before the end of April as failure will be visited with sanctions.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa who made the announcement yesterday in Abuja during the unveiling ceremony, also revealed that all federal universities will come on board the programme in 2027 while all federal polytechnics and Colleges of Education will be included in 2028.

The minister expressed optimism that students are showing enthusiasm, and there’s a push for them to seize the opportunity with creativity and determination as the initiative aims to shift the focus of education towards practical entrepreneurship, making Nigerian graduates job creators.

He said the University of Lagos is already witnessing a surge in student-led startups, with some creating unicorns—high-growth startups valued over $1 billion.

According to Alausa, “The initiative is embedding entrepreneurship in every degree, empowering students to create jobs. Staff training ensures professors can nurture entrepreneurial skills. The goal is decent job creation, innovation, and solving societal problems profitably.

“The philosophy is spreading. With industry backing and a focus on teamwork, students are creating enterprises before graduation. The aim is to make Nigerian universities hubs for entrepreneurial talent and innovation, boosting the nation’s global competitiveness.

“The justification is clear in decent job creation, innovation, and solving societal problems profitably. For 25 years, Nigerian universities had a generic entrepreneurship course that didn’t drive impact. Now, it’s integrated into every degree.

“The EIB philosophy is spreading. With industry backing and a focus on teamwork, students are creating enterprises before graduation. The aim is to make Nigerian universities hubs for entrepreneurial talent and innovation, boosting the nation’s global competitiveness,” he added.