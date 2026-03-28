BCGS Hosts Grand Finale of Ebaretonbofa’s 50th Birthday Pro-Am Tournament

The Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) is abuzz with excitement as Stephen Ebaretonbofa 50th Birthday Pro-Am Invitational Golf Tournament comes to a close today with a thrilling and star-studded finale.

The weeklong tournament teed off with Special Ladies Outing on Monday, Edo and Delta State Caddies played on Tuesday while professionals challenge, held on Wednesday and Thursday, was keenly contested. Yesterday, fairways war involving men’s hcp 13–28, ladies hcp 29–36, all veterans and super veterans was fantastic.

The celebrant’s, Engr Stephen, Captain of the club alongside his golfing friends, associates and many others will perform the ceremonial tee off in the morning.

After then, top guns in the tournament flights, featuring golfers in men’s hcp 1-12 and ladies hcp 1-28, as well as invited guests are ready to clash in a thrilling final round.

The grand finale promises to be an exciting day, the celebration of a lifetime as BCGS Captain’s milestone birthday takes centre stage, and will be etched in golfing history.

Moreover, the stage is set for a night of glamour and glory as players, guests and golfing royalty converge on the BCGS pavilion already transformed into a glamour hub at 6:00 pm for a glittering and electrifying prize presentation and birthday bash.