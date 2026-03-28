2027: Pat Utomi’s Group Targets 20m Nigerians, $500m Diaspora Fund with ‘Obidient Connect’

.Rallies coordinators nationwide as coalition builds first citizen-led civic-tech platform

Partners US-based ‘Naija We Can’ for global fundraising drive

.Platform to connect, organise and fund grassroots structures across 176,864 polling units

.Obi: I will continue to invest in education, healthcare, poverty alleviation

Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

In what may prove to be a defining moment in Nigeria’s political evolution ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Big Tent Coalition, led by renowned Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, is set to unveil a groundbreaking citizen-powered platform, ‘Obidient Connect,’ designed to organise millions of Nigerians into a coordinated grassroots force capable of reshaping the country’s democratic future.

This was as former governor of Anambra State and presidential hopeful of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi, has said he will continue to invest in critical sectors of Nigeria economy to ensure improvement.

Multiple sources within the coalition confirm that the platform, scheduled for official unveiling next month, is an ambitious civic-tech initiative yet to emerge from Nigeria’s growing reform movement, with projections to onboard over 20 million Nigerians at home and across the diaspora.

Described by insiders as “the operating system for citizen-led democracy,” the ‘Obidient Connect’ seeks to convert the widespread enthusiasm of the Obidient Movement into structured, polling unit-level organisation across the nation’s 176,864 polling units.

At the heart of the initiative is a clear strategic objective to transform diffuse public sentiment into disciplined civic action.

Director of Media/Communications of The Big Tent, and also a leading architect of the ground-breaking platform, Charles Odibo, quoted Utomi as stating that the platform answers a fundamental question confronting Nigeria’s democracy – “How do we organise the hope of millions into structured civic power?”

In an internal communications sent to Big Tent State Coordinators nationwide, Utomi emphasised that the lessons of the 2023 elections made it clear that citizen energy without structure is insufficient to secure electoral outcomes.

“The 2023 elections showed both the strength of citizen engagement and the dangers of disorganisation at the grassroots. Obidient Connect has been created to ensure that every polling unit is organised, every volunteer is coordinated, and every vote is protected,” he wrote.

He further directed state leaders to immediately begin groundwork ahead of the April launch, charging them “to ensure that all polling units in your states are covered, with capable coordinators and volunteers in place.

Between now and the unveiling, there must be deliberate sensitisation and mobilisation to guarantee massive adoption of the platform.”

The Obidient Connect is built around four core pillars – Connect: Linking Nigerians to their specific polling units and diaspora communities; Organise: Coordinating grassroots mobilisation, training, and civic engagement; Donate: Enabling lawful and transparent funding for voter education and mobilisation; and, Deliver: Ensuring effective participation and vote protection at the polling unit level.

The platform is expected to serve as a central hub for volunteer coordination, civic education, election monitoring, and real-time reporting, effectively creating a nationwide citizen infrastructure that is more robust than traditional political party systems.

In a significant move that underscores the coalition’s global ambitions, “Obidient Connect” has secured a strategic partnership with Naija We Can (Better Naija), a well-known and reputable non-profit organisation registered in the United States of America. The partnership is expected to anchor a large-scale diaspora fundraising effort targeting over $500 million, alongside more than N100 billion in local support within Nigeria. Sources say the arrangement ensures full compliance with Nigerian laws prohibiting direct foreign funding of political parties, as all contributions will be channelled strictly toward civic education, grassroots organising, support of preferred candidate, and democratic advocacy. “Naija We Can” is led by Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, a California-based physician and respected diaspora leader, whose stewardship is said to bring credibility and transparency to the fundraising process.

Unlike traditional political structures, insiders insist that Obidient Connect is a citizen-driven platform designed to support democratic participation at scale.

The Big Tent Coalition has been one of the principal drivers of the Obidient Movement that rallied behind Mr. Peter Obi in the 2023 elections, and sources indicate that the platform is expected to play a central role in positioning him for a renewed presidential contest in 2027.

According to Odibo, who is also coordinating the elaborate roll-out of “Obidient Connect,” Utomi, in a separate message to members of the coalition at home and in the diaspora reinforced the urgency of the moment, informing them that “the platform will be officially unveiled in April, and all hands must be on deck to ensure its success. The future will not fix itself. Nigeria will change because citizens decide to organise and take responsibility.” A global virtual engagement is also planned ahead of the unveiling to brief stakeholders, answer questions, and align operational strategies.

Political observers say the emergence of “Obidient Connect” signals a shift toward technology-driven, citizen-led electoral organisation in Nigeria, potentially redefining how campaigns are run and how votes are protected.

With its ambitious membership target, structured polling unit focus, and global funding strategy, the platform could become a decisive factor in the 2027 elections, particularly in an environment where electoral credibility remains a major national and international concern. For now, all eyes are on April, when “Obidient Connect” will be formally unveiled to the public, marking what its promoters describe as “the beginning of a new phase in Nigeria’s democratic journey.”

Meanwhile, Obi who stated that he will continue to invest in critical sectors when he visited College of Nursing Sciences, Mbano, Imo State to make a donation to the institution said his continued donation to various institutions has a major focus, which is to help strengthen education, healthcare and alleviate poverty.

The presidential hopeful who had previously visited the institution with a donation of N10 million cheque also made a fresh donation of another N10 million.

He said, “Nigeria’s development depends on prioritising human capital and building institutions that empower young people. That is the reason for my consistent stance on investing in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

“I urge leaders at all levels to channel resources toward productive ventures that improve lives, rather than consumption. Supporting educational institutions remains one of the most effective ways to secure the nation’s future.

“I want to also encourage the students to remain focused on their studies and prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to society. I assure you people of my continued goodwill.”

The Provost of the college, Dr. M. Laurette Madu, expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Obi for his continued financial support to the institution.

The Provost disclosed that the N10 million earlier donated by Obi to the college, was used to install solar-powered electricity and a transformer to improve power supply within the institution.

She said, “That intervention significantly enhanced learning and administrative activities and increased infrastructure demands in this institution. Student population has continued to stretch the college’s electricity needs, so that intervention was timely.

“In a further demonstration of his commitment to education and development, Obi has donated an additional N10 million to support the college’s ongoing growth and infrastructural expansion. We thank him immensely.

“Obi’s contributions has remained impactful and timely. The staff and students deeply appreciate his generosity and sustained interest in the advancement of the institution.”