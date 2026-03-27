WE DEMAND JUSTICE FOR OZORO WOMEN

The perpetrators must be served the full weight of the law

In a barbaric and gross violation of human rights, several women and girls were sexually assaulted last week by some youths during a traditional festival in Ozoro, Delta State. Some of the victims were reportedly students of Southern Delta University located in the headquarters of Isoko North local government area. Viral footage of the incident on social media showed young women being chased and molested in broad daylight, triggering a widespread outrage across the country. An angry First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu denounced the incident, emphasising that while Nigeria’s diverse cultures and traditions are deeply respected, no custom justifies violating the dignity and freedom of any woman.

While we sympathise with the victims, and urge support and protection to rebuild their lives, we strongly condemn the unacceptable behaviour of the youths which posed a threat to the safety and dignity of our women. No individual or group should be allowed to hide under the guise of a festival to perpetrate criminal acts. All relevant security agencies should conduct a thorough investigation, and ensure justice is swiftly served.

The physical and sexual harassment of women in Ozoro has once again brought to fore a national conversation on sexual violence against women and their mistreatment under the guise of some cultural practices. Though sexual violence is a violation of human rights, it is unfortunately a common practice in the country. From physical, emotional, to economic, sexual harassment and assault, to harmful cultural practices, the pervasive nature of gender-based violence reflects deep-rooted societal inequalities. Reports from most recent surveys reveal that no fewer than nine per cent of women aged 15 to 49 have at one time or another suffered sexual assault or physical violence.

According to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), 158,517 complaints of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) against women and children were received in 2021, while a study commissioned by the Ministry of Women Affairs recently found that 28 per cent of Nigerian women aged between 25 and 29 have experienced some form of physical violence at age 15. Beyond mere statistics, in 2020, Uwaila Omozuwa, a Microbiology student at the University of Benin was brutally raped and murdered inside a church in Benin City, Edo State. She was assaulted while reading, and died from her injuries, including a fire extinguisher blow to the head. And only last July, armed men said to be operatives of the Agunechemba Vigilante Group were captured on video physically assaulting a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and her colleagues at their lodge in Anambra State. The video which went viral showed the victim being beaten and stripped.

Beyond the fact that sexual violence undermines the principles of equality, dignity, and respect, it has been established that women who have experienced violence are more likely to suffer from depression, and anxiety disorders with long-lasting dire consequences. In addition, Nigeria’s economic losses to GBV are estimated at trillions of naira annually. The losses include productive hours of work lost resulting from victims’ inability to return to their businesses. Indeed, both the United Nations and World Bank have said that gender-based violence transcends the limited perspective of physical abuse to the economic implications that hinder national development.

This is why it is important to demand an end to all forms of violence against women and girls. The states should not only buy into the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) (VAPP) Act, but they should enforce it by providing protection and effective remedies for victims, while offenders are punished. Indeed, we must ensure that no woman, or girl is subjected to violence in their homes, communities, or workplaces by prioritising their protection and safety. No cultural festival should override fundamental human rights, or serve as a cover for criminal acts.