Shettima Reassures Nigerians of FG’s Commitment to Safe-guard Citizens’ Rights 

*Fagbemi says nation shifting from punishment to rehabilitating offenders

Deji Elumoye and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reassured Nigerians of the unwavering commitment of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration towards safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

He gave the reassurance yesterday in Abuja, at the 2026 High-Level Dialogue of the National Committee for the Implementation of International Humanitarian Law Treaties in Nigeria (NCIHLIN).

He stated that the federal government was determined to ensure that legal frameworks were put in place to address the nation’s current security challenges, adding that a comprehensive approach in implementing national laws and international treaties was already on course.

While noting that recent developments demanded urgent attention and reform, he encouraged the dialogue to critically evaluate the ongoing conflicts fueled by insurgency and to propose actionable solutions that could bring peace and stability to Nigeria.

Shettima also commended the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, for his leadership in pushing the country’s legal reforms.

According to him, Fagbemi remained one of Nigeria’s finest legal minds, whose efforts have had profound impact on advancing justice in the country.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, commended the minister and the justice ministry for the strategic engagement, noting that it aligned with Nigeria’s legal commitment and demonstrated the nation’s resolve to confront complex Humanitarian challenges and internal conflicts.

While stating that Nigeria could not afford to work in isolation, the legislator stressed the need for a multi-sectoral collaboration and legislative roles.

“The roles of legislature is critical and and non-negotiable in all of these. For Nigeria to meet its obligations under the convention, the house will ensure that treaties relating to Humanitarian laws are given effective legislative action and consideration.” Kalu said.

He, therefore, urged stakeholders to move beyond dialogue to action, adding that the green chamber is ready to work closely with the executive arms of government so that the country could make a holistic impact.

The AGF, in his remarks, highlighted the ongoing efforts by the current administration to refine Nigeria’s justice system, and ensure it meets both domestic and international standards.

Fagbemi cited the domestication of key international humanitarian law (IHL) treaties and the enactment of significant legislative reforms like the Anti-Torture Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act as recent achievements in the Justice sector.

He disclosed that the federal government was making substantial investments to improve the country’s correctional facilities, ensuring they meet minimum human rights standards and focusing on rehabilitation of offenders rather than punishment.

In the area of combating insecurity, Fagbemi disclosed that Nigeria’s forces were being equipped with the necessary training to adhere to the principles of IHL, particularly, the Geneva Conventions, to ensure they operate in line with global human rights standards.

According to him, Nigeria’s ongoing cooperation with the ICC aimed to strengthen the country’s justice system while supporting global peace and security.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support for the implementation of IHL treaties and for prioritising justice reforms in Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary and Solicitor-General of the Federation and Chairperson of NCIHLIN, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, reiterated the importance of IHL, especially in light of the rising disregard for civilian protection in global conflicts.

She stressed that Nigeria must continue to drive compliance with IHL both on the negotiation tables and on the frontlines, ensuring that the principles of international law were respected in all security operations.

Jeddy-Agba also discussed the role of NCIHLIN in translating global standards into domestic practices while outlining the Committee’s objectives to enhance the systematic application of IHL in Nigeria, particularly through the domestication of additional protocols to the Geneva Conventions and the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

She emphasised the importance of embedding IHL principles into the country’s security architecture to ensure that respect for humanitarian norms becomes a core part of military and governance culture.