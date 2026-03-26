NPA Empowers Women to Drive Maritime Transformation, Dantsoho Declares

* Says female workforce central to innovation, efficiency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has declared that women are now at the forefront of driving innovation, operational efficiency and long-term transformation in Nigeria’s maritime sector, as the Authority intensifies efforts to dismantle institutional barriers and deepen gender inclusion.

A statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja on Thursday explained that Dantsoho stated this at the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Apapa, Lagos.

Dantsoho said the NPA had moved beyond symbolic recognition of women’s contributions to deliberately positioning them as key actors in the agency’s modernisation agenda.

He described the event as a critical moment not only to celebrate women, but to reaffirm their strategic importance to the future of port operations and national economic growth.

“It is a privilege to stand here in Apapa, the heartbeat of Nigerian commerce, to celebrate the true engine room of this Authority, our women,” he said.

Dantsoho stressed that female professionals within the NPA are no longer confined to traditional roles, but are actively shaping policy, managing complex trade systems, strengthening infrastructure and leading the transition to a technology-driven port environment.

According to him, women have become indispensable to the Authority’s quest to build a globally competitive port system, noting that their contributions cut across technical, administrative and leadership levels.

“When I look across this organisation, I see more than a workforce. I see professionals breaking barriers, engineers sustaining critical infrastructure, and leaders redefining excellence in maritime operations,” he said.

Anchoring his remarks on this year’s IWD theme, ‘Give-To-Gain,’ the NPA boss called for concrete actions to expand opportunities for women, insisting that inclusion must translate into measurable outcomes.

“This is a call to action. It challenges us to move beyond rhetoric and implement policies that guarantee equal access to leadership, growth and opportunity,” he added.

Dantsoho emphasised that despite the maritime sector’s long-standing male dominance, the NPA is leveraging the intellectual capacity, resilience and professionalism of its female workforce to remain competitive in an evolving global trade environment.

He maintained that women are no longer on the periphery of the Authority’s success story but are firmly at its core, contributing significantly to both strategic decision-making and day-to-day port operations.

“From the boardroom to the quayside, your impact is evident. You balance demanding careers with personal responsibilities, yet continue to deliver results that sustain this organisation’s excellence,” he said.

Reaffirming the management’s commitment, Dantsoho disclosed that the Authority is implementing deliberate policies to eliminate structural constraints that hinder women’s advancement, while promoting a merit-based system that rewards competence and performance.

“We are building an institution where talent speaks louder than gender, where women rise based on merit, hard work and capability. That is the future we are committed to,” he stated.

He also encouraged female employees to sustain their momentum and continue to challenge limitations, assuring them that the organisation recognises and values their contributions.

“Your leadership is visible, your impact is undeniable, and your future within this Authority is limitless,” he said.

Dantsoho further linked women’s empowerment within the NPA to broader national development goals, arguing that strengthening women’s roles in critical sectors such as maritime would unlock new economic opportunities and enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

According to him, investing in women is not only an organisational priority but a national imperative.

“When we empower women, we strengthen institutions, deepen productivity and expand the frontiers of national development. The maritime sector stands to gain immensely from this inclusive approach,” he added.

He concluded by urging stakeholders across the maritime industry to adopt similar inclusive frameworks that recognise and harness the full potential of women, noting that sustainable growth in the sector would depend largely on how well gender equity is integrated into policy and practice.

“As we celebrate today, let it serve as a reminder that empowering women is not just about fairness, it is about unlocking the full potential of our maritime industry and securing a stronger future for Nigeria,” he said.

