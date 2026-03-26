Ibadan 4.0: Stakeholders Demand Jobs, Infrastructure Upgrade

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Stakeholders in Ibadanland, Oyo State, have intensified calls for a comprehensive development agenda tagged ‘Ibadan 4.0’, urging urgent interventions in job creation and infrastructure renewal to reposition the ancient city for sustainable growth.

The demand formed the core of discussions at the 2026 Ibadan Conference organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) in honour of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja.

The conference with the theme: ‘Ibadan: Remembering our past, understanding our present, designing our future’, held at the Bode Amao Hall, Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo, drew participants from across traditional institutions, academia, and the professional class.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and Pro-Chancellor, Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, described the ‘Ibadan 4.0’ concept as a necessary shift from rhetoric to coordinated action, warning that the city risks stagnation without deliberate planning.

According to him, “Ibadan is not just a city; it is a civilisation built on structure, discipline, and communal responsibility. But great cities do not drift into greatness. “

“They are built deliberately, renewed deliberately, and coordinated deliberately.”

Adedutan stressed that the vision for Ibadan’s future must be collectively owned, noting that fragmented efforts and uncoordinated ambitions would continue to slow development.

“The future will not be secured by isolated actions. It will come when there is cohesion, alignment, and a shared commitment to a common vision,” he added.

The Guest Speaker and Vice Chancellor, Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, Prof. Abiodun Aibinu, said Ibadan was at a “critical turning point” and must embrace a structured transition to a knowledge-driven economy anchored on innovation, skills, and institutional collaboration.

According to him, “The ‘Ibadan 4.0’ framework represents a new phase of development that integrates traditional institutions, community initiatives, and modern governance systems.

“Ibadan’s future will not be built by government alone. It requires deliberate cooperation among institutions, communities, and a global network of its people.”

He identified unemployment, weak infrastructure, and declining social services as major threats to the city’s growth, warning that failure to address them could deepen economic and social inequalities.

“The immediate priorities are clear: employment, livelihood stabilisation, infrastructure improvement, and skills development. Without these, the vision of Ibadan 4.0 will remain theoretical,” he said.

Aibinu further advocated urban renewal, revitalisation of educational institutions, and a shift from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based system driven by innovation and human capital.

He also called for stronger grassroots governance, recommending the integration of traditional structures such as the Mogaji system into formal governance to enhance community-level coordination and accountability.

The Chairman of the Ibadan Cultural Festival Planning Committee, Alhaji Moshood Akere, in his welcome address, said the introduction of the conference into the annual cultural festival was aimed at creating a platform for policy dialogue and forward-thinking discussions.

“Since 1990, this festival has served as a platform for cultural expression and reunion. This conference is an addition to ensure that we also engage in honest conversations about the future of Ibadan,” he said.

He noted that the event was also organised to honour Oba Ladoja, whose leadership, he said, reflects a bridge between Ibadan’s historical legacy and its aspirations for modern development.

The high point of the event was the presentation of awards to distinguished personalities, including Oba Ladoja; Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Austria, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi; Adeduntan; Aibinu; Otunba Oluseye Opatoki; and Otunba Saheed Makinde, in recognition of their contributions to the growth and development of Ibadanland.