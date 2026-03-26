CSR-in-Action, ACI Lead Push for Coordinated SDG Action, Flag Financing, Partnership Gaps

Concerns over weak coordination, limited financing, and fragmented partnerships slowing progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) took centre stage in Lagos, recently as over 200 women leaders and development actors called for a more structured, collective approach to sustainable development across Africa.

The concerns were raised at the inaugural Women SDG Advocates Conference (WSAC) 2026, convened by CSR-in-Action Advocacy and the African CleanUp Initiative (ACI) at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Victoria Island.

Held to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), the conference, themed ‘Give to Gain: Empowering Women Through Shared Action,’ focused on closing systemic gaps that continue to limit the scale and impact of women-led interventions across the continent.

Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action Group, Dr. Bekeme Masade-Olowola, said the persistent underestimation of women’s roles in development has contributed to slow SDG progress, stressing the need to move from isolated efforts to coordinated systems.

“Women are not peripheral to development. They are essential to it. When small actions are multiplied and systematised, they can create meaningful social, economic and environmental impact,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, Founder of ACI, Dr. Alexander Akhigbe, noted that the absence of sustained collaboration frameworks has hindered continuity and scalability of impact-driven initiatives.

“This is not just a conference; it is the beginning of a movement,” he said, adding that the platform aims to amplify the work of women and ensure their impact is seen, strengthened and scaled across communities.

Delivering the keynote address, the Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGs and Investment, Mrs. Kaphayah Sarumi, identified financial exclusion as a critical barrier to women’s economic empowerment and long-term resilience.

“When women gain access to financial services, they can save securely, invest in businesses, support their families and build resilience,” she said.

Panelists at the event also pointed to weak institutional partnerships and limited access to investment as recurring challenges confronting women-led organisations.

They emphasised the need for structured collaboration models capable of attracting funding and sustaining long-term impact.

The event also featured the premiere of Earth Women, a documentary highlighting the experiences of women in resource-rich communities and their role in sustainability conversations, reinforcing calls for more inclusive development narratives.

Backed by partners including IHS Towers, Nestlé, BudgIT, Zenera Consulting, and the Lagos State Government, the organisers said the conference is designed as a continuing platform to bridge gaps between policy, advocacy and implementation.