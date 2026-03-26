Akada Children’s Book Festival Targets Young Readers, Showcases Indigenous Authors

Funmi Ogundare The Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF), Nigeria’s first and largest festival dedicated exclusively to children’s literature, is set to hold its 8th edition on May 23, 2026, at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic, in a pre-Children’s Day celebration aimed at promoting literacy and fostering a lifelong love of reading.

The 2026 festival, themed ‘Big Dreams, Brave Stories’, will highlight the importance of courage, creativity and self-belief; and encourage young readers to imagine possibilities, embrace their passions, and see themselves as active participants in their own journeys.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, the Convener, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, said: “The festival continues to grow because parents, educators, publishers, and authors all recognise the need to expose children to story books early.

“By bringing writers, illustrators and young readers into the same space, we are helping children see that books are not distant objects on a shelf, but stories created by people whose experiences they can relate to.”

The festival, she added, promises a dynamic programme of activities, including author-led readings, storytime sessions, book exhibitions and signings, meet-and-greets with writers and illustrators, prizes and giveaways, writing and illustration competition awards, STEM activities, drama, music and dance performances, chess and scrabble tournaments, SIP‑n‑Paint sessions, as well as workshops for children, parents and teachers.

The 2026 edition, Aboderin-Talabi noted, will showcase original children’s books such as ‘Lumi Drives from London to Lagos’ by Pelumi Nubi; ‘Sim Sim Goes to the Salon’ by Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie; ‘Amang Goes to the Village’ by Namse Udosen; and ‘What Happened on Thursday’?: ‘A Nigerian Civil War Story’ by Ayo Oyeku, among others.

The festival also celebrates excellence in children’s literature through its annual awards, spotlighting standout Nigerian authors and titles while nurturing the growth of the country’s children’s literary community.