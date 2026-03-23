Tinubu Felicitates Damilola Ogunbiyi As First Nigerian Honoured With TIME Earth Awards

.Rejoices with Afenifere’s ex- scribe, Seinde Arogbofa at 87

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Chief Executive Officer and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy, Damilola Ogunbiyi as the first Nigerian to be honoured with TIME Earth Awards.

The TIME Earth Awards represent the organisation’s highest honour, celebrating individuals whose actions have made a profound and lasting impact on global efforts to address climate change and accelerate the energy transition.

The President, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended Ms Ogunbiyi for her exemplary leadership in advancing the global clean energy transition and driving the decarbonisation of energy systems, particularly across the Global South.

He noted that, under her stewardship, Sustainable Energy for All has supported over 100 countries worldwide and helped secure commitments totalling more than USD 1.6 trillion in energy finance.

Tinubu observed that the recognition underscores Ms Ogunbiyi’s exceptional accomplishments, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to sustainable development.

According to the President: “Ogunbiyi’s achievement not only reflects personal excellence but also underscores Nigeria’s growing influence and leadership in shaping innovative and impactful solutions to global development challenges.

“I applaud her steadfast commitment to service and her significant role in elevating Nigeria’s profile on the international stage”.

Tinubu wished Ms Ogunbiyi continued success in all her future endeavours.

The President also on Sunday felicitated

renowned educationist and former Secretary-General of Afenifere, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, as he clocks 87 on March 23, 2026.

Bashorun Arogbofa, one of the last surviving Awoists, is respected and celebrated within the progressive circle for his principled stance and consistency over the years.

As a school principal and National President of the All Nigerian Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, he made significant contributions to elevating the standard of education in Ondo State and nationwide.

Bashorun Arogbofa is also a prolific author. In one of his books, “Understanding Afenifere,” he traces the historical journey of the Pan-Yoruba organisation.

The President commended Bashorun Arogbofa for his outstanding leadership, dedicated service to Nigeria and commitment to the progressive cause.

Tinubu said: “I admire Bashorun Arogbofa for his honesty, integrity, consistency and commitment to what he strongly believes in, including the need for unity and solidarity in Yorubaland.

“As Secretary General of Afenifere, the foremost Yoruba group, he stood by the leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, through thick and thin. He brooked no room for factionalism.

“Bashorun is one of those respected progressives in the South-West who stood by my aspiration for the presidency from the outset.”

“On this occasion of his 87th birthday, I pray that God Almighty will grant him good health and keep him with us for more years so we can continue to drink from his fountain of knowledge, wisdom and experience.”