Sokoto Gov Gifts Resident Community 18-Seater Bus, Promises More

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has gifted a community in Sokoto an 18-seater bus, assuring the members of the community of the government’s attention to their requests for a secretariat, schools, and other facilities.

The gift was received during an Eid Al-Fitri homage led by Special Adviser, Hajiya Maryam Suleiman D’MAAS.

The community, comprising tribes from across Nigeria, expressed gratitude and unity, assuring the governor of their support.

Dr. Godwin Onuh Odeh, head of History and International Studies at the Sokoto State University, described the gift as “awesome.”

Odeh said: “The gift is awesome and the pan-Nigerian Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, is blazing the trail. We, the residents, never had it good like this.”

Also, Hajiya Suleiman D’MAAS, the Special Adviser, was commended for her strategic leadership and engagement, as Odeh praised her connection with the residents and efforts in facilitating the governor’s initiatives.

“D’MAAS’s role in the event was notable, reflecting her position as a key liaison. Her efforts were acknowledged by both the governor and the community,” he said.

The governor assured residents that their requests are receiving attention, including a secretariat and schools. The community welcomed the promises, expressing optimism about future developments.

The Eid Al-Fitri homage was marked by prayers and pleasant exchanges, strengthening bonds between the residents and the government. The event showcased unity among Sokoto’s diverse population.

Governor Aliyu’s gesture has been seen as a move to foster inclusivity and community engagement. Residents appreciated the government’s efforts to address their needs.

The 18-seater bus gift is expected to enhance community activities and transportation, Odeh said, highlighting the governor’s impact, and making significant strides.

The residents expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership, citing his pan-Nigerian approach. The community’s turnout demonstrated their appreciation and unity.

The event concluded with prayers for continued peace and progress in Sokoto State, even as the governor’s team expressed satisfaction with the community’s response.

“Overall, the gift and promises have boosted community spirit, with residents looking forward to further developments under Governor Aliyu’s leadership,” they said.