Police Clarifies IGP’s Misgivings over Proliferation of Police Tactical Teams

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has clarified the concerns expressed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, regarding the proliferation of tactical teams across the country.

The clarification followe widespread reports in sections of the digital media, suggesting that the IGP had ordered the immediate dissolution of multiple tactical units operating within state commands nationwide.

Police authorities have, however, described such reports as a misrepresentation of Disu’s directive.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anthony Placid, explained that IGP’s position has been misunderstood.

He noted that, while the police chief recognized the critical role tactical teams play in crime-fighting, he was concerned about their unchecked expansion and the challenges it posed.

According to him, the IGP, drawing from his extensive operational experience across the country, waas mindful of public concerns surrounding the activities of these units, particularly the excesses linked to poorly supervised teams.

He added that the proliferation of such units has also depleted manpower at police divisions and posts, thereby weakening core policing duties.

To address these concerns, the IGP has directed a rationalisation of tactical teams rather than their outright disbandment.

Under the new arrangement, zonal and state commands were to maintain a maximum of five tactical teams, while area commands and divisions were limited to three.

Commanders were expected to achieve this through the merging or restructuring of existing units, based on operational needs.

The police further clarified that the directive did not affect state government-established security outfits, such as the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, the Special Response Squad in Oyo State, and other similar formations across the country.

The move, according to the Force Headquarters, was aimed at strengthening supervision, improving accountability, and redeploying personnel to police stations to enhance community policing.

It was also expected to reduce public complaints associated with the excesses of some tactical units.

The statement emphasised that the IGP remained committed to building a professional, people-oriented police force, in line with his earlier pledge to prioritise accountability and public trust.