Ozoro Sexual Assault: I Watched the Horrific Viral Footage, Says First Lady

* Insists its degrading, barbaric, violates dignity of a woman

* Urges relevant authorities to bring perpetrators to book

* Advises victims to seek relevant and psychological help

* CSOs condemn alleged Ozoro sexual violence demand justice

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has condemned in strong terms the recent reported assault on women and girls during the Alue-Do cultural festival in Ozoro, Delta State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mrs. Tinubu, who said she watched the horrific viral footage of the event, described the physical and sexual assault on women and girls as degrading, barbaric, and a violation of the dignity of female gender.

The first lady, while applauding the police for the arrests made so far, urged all relevant authorities to ensure that perpetrators of the dastardly act did not go unpunished.

She also advised the victims of the incident to seek assistance where necessary.

Mrs. Tinubu, in a five-paragraph press release, stated, “I watched the horrific viral footage emerging from Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, showing girls physically and sexually assaulted, subjected to degrading and barbaric treatment during what was supposed to be a community festival.

“Whilst I hold deep respect for the diverse rich cultures and traditions that make us who we are as a people, I believe that no such tradition or custom grants any man the right to violate the dignity or freedom of a woman or girl.

“I commend the Nigeria Police Force for the arrests already made and urge all relevant authorities to ensure that all perpetrators face the full weight of the law.

“To the victims of this unfortunate incident, I urge you to seek the relevant medical and psychological help.

“I pray for your healing, peace and strength at this difficult time.”

The recent Ozoro cultural festival, also known as the “Alue-Do” festival, held on March 19, 2026, turned into a nightmare for women and girls in the community.

The festival, which was supposed to be a celebration, ended with reports of mass sexual assault, harassment, and humiliation of women and girls, including female students of Southern Delta University.

Several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), ActionAid, and Speak Out for Justice Advocacy (SOJA), strongly condemned the sexual violence against women and girls during the cultural festival in Ozoro. They described the incident as a grave violation of human rights and Nigerian law.

Over 500 women’s rights organisations, under the banner of Womanifesto, described the acts as “barbaric”, “organised and institutionalised abuse”, and “rape culture”.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, SOJA said it was deeply disturbed by reports that women and young girls were stripped, publicly humiliated, and sexually assaulted during the festival, which took place on March 19.

SOJA said although the authorities had, reportedly, made arrests in connection with the incident, the seriousness of the allegations required urgent, transparent, and decisive action to ensure justice for the victims.

The organisation stated that if confirmed, the acts would amount to criminal offences under Nigerian law and also represent a breach of the country’s international human rights obligations to protect the dignity and safety of women and girls.

Delta State Government condemned the incident, with Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu describing it as “barbaric and unacceptable”. The government also directed the police to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Already, the police had arrested no fewer than 15 suspects, including the community head, Chief Omorede Sunday, with a vow to bring all those involved to justice.

The incident led to calls for increased security measures at cultural festivals and a review of practices that harm women and girls.

Flowing from the incident, NBA demanded justice for the victims and accountability for those who failed to intervene.

ActionAid Nigeria called for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators and urged the government to provide support to the victims.

The incident also generated concerns about gender-based violence and the need for sustained efforts to address it.

In another development, Mrs. Tinubu lauded the impactful role of women on World Water Day.

In a message issued on Sunday to mark the World Water Day, the first lady stated that the 2026 World Water Day, with the theme, “Water and Gender,” under the special campaign slogan, “Where Water Flows, Equality Grows,” highlighted the unique connection between access to water, sanitation, and gender equity.

According to her, “Across many communities, women and girls bear the primary responsibility for getting water, often walking long distances to streams at the expense of their education, health, and economic opportunities.

“When we ensure safe, clean, and accessible water, we do more than quench thirst; we open doors for girls to stay in school, for women to pursue livelihoods, and for families to live healthier lives.

“Let us work together to ensure that where water flows in Nigeria, equity truly grows.

“Happy World Water Day.”