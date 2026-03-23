Minister Shuts Down Factories in Ogun State, Vows to Declare Emergency on Occupational Safety

Mary Nnah

In a bold move, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has shut down factories in Ogun State over concerns about unsafe working conditions.

The minister who led a team of officials on an unannounced visit to factories in Ogijo, Ogun State, on Wednesday, expressed shock and dismay at the appalling conditions in some of the factories.

“We are not here to play games. We are here to ensure that workers are protected and their rights are respected,” the minister said.

She added: “We have given them notice, we have warned them, but they have failed to comply. We will not hesitate to take drastic action to protect workers.”

Among the factories shut down was African Refractory and Allied Products Company (ARAP) in Ogijo, Ogun State, where the minister alleged that workers were being exposed to serious health risks.

The minister cited the company’s failure to provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and inadequate ventilation in the workplace as workers’ health risks.

“We have been monitoring this company for some time, and it’s clear that they have been ignoring safety regulations. We will not tolerate this anymore. We will take drastic action against any company that puts workers’ lives at risk”, she said.

The minister also visited African Non-Ferrous Industries Limited and Metalworld Recycling Limited, both of which were also shut down for non-compliance with safety regulations.

In contrast, Vedanta Metal Industries Limited was given a clean bill of health, with the minister praising the company for meeting safety standards.

During the visit, the minister emphasised the importance of prioritising workers’ safety and health, saying that it was a fundamental right.

She also called for stiffer penalties for companies that flout safety regulations, saying that current fines were too low to serve as a deterrent.

“We are reviewing the laws to ensure that sanctions are commensurate with the offence,” she said. “We will not hesitate to take companies to task.”

The minister’s visit is part of a broader effort to improve labour standards in Nigeria and ensure that workers are protected from exploitation and harm.

Onyejeocha, vowed to declare a state of emergency on occupational safety and health in Nigeria, citing the alarming rate of work-related accidents and fatalities in the country. She called on companies to take immediate action to improve safety standards and comply with regulations.

“We will not tolerate this anymore,” she said. “We will take drastic action against any company that puts workers’ lives at risk.”

The minister also used the opportunity to call on state governments to work with the federal government to improve safety standards in factories.

She emphasised the need for collaboration and cooperation to ensure that workers are protected.

“We are not looking for confrontation, but we will not be ignored,” she said. “We will work with state governments to ensure that safety standards are met, but we will also take action where necessary.”

The shutdown is expected to have far-reaching implications for Nigerian factories, with many companies expected to review their safety standards and comply with regulations.

The minister’s declaration is seen as a major step forward in promoting decent work and protecting workers’ rights in Nigeria.

It is also expected to have significant economic implications, with estimates suggesting that the affected companies could lose millions of naira in revenue.

However, the minister emphasised that safety was more important than profits.

“We will not be swayed by economic considerations. We will prioritize workers’ safety and health above all else”, she noted.

The shutdown is seen as a major step forward in the government’s efforts to protect workers’ rights and promote decent work in Nigeria.