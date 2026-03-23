  • Monday, 23rd March, 2026

FG Approves Expansion of Bodo-Bonny Road to East-West Road

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government has approved the dualisation of Bodo-Bonny to link East-West Road.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi told journalists during tour of projects in South-South, at the weekend, that President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the road from Bodo axis should be dualised to link East-West Road, a major artery in the South-South.

Umahia disclosed that the president has equally given approval for installation of solar lights and tree planting on both sides of the road as additional beautification to the 37. 9 kilometre that links Bonny island to the mainland. 

He further stated that the dualisation will be executed with concrete and delivered in eight months.

At the Akpajo Bridge of the East West Road dualisation, Umahi said he was impressed with level of work, but said the public need to play key role to secure the duration and safety of the road as he frowned at the presence of heavy trucks on the completed parts of the road. 

At the Aba Port Harcourt Expressway, he commended GRB Construction handling the rehabilitation and expansion of the work stretching from Aba axis to the Imo River bridge boundary with Rivers State.

Also speaking, Federal Controller of Works in Rivers State, Tarilade Ewereama said the repair failed portions have been completed.

In her words, “all works are upto standards and the contractor is meeting with milestones. And the work will completed before the end of the year.”

Project manager of GRB Construction company told Journalists that the road life of the road has been extended with the new works and expansion, as water logging and abortment has been reinforced to carry heavy traffic on the road. 

Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagements to President Tinubu in South East, Chioma Nweze lauded the president for the projects as it has given the region a sense of belonging in the people in the region. 

She therefore, urged the people of the both South East and South South to support the Tinubu administration to deliver more dividends of democracy.

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