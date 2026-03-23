Dele Oye: Despite $1.5bn Deals, Tinubu’s UK Trip Failed to Unlock $21bn Annual Diaspora Remittances, Others

· Says visit exposed fundamental misalignment between president’s rhetoric about economic partnership, actual prioritisation of Nigerian business interests

· Alleges ministers of trade, agriculture invisible in business forum coverage

James Emejo in Abuja

Chairman, Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics (AERE), Hon. Dele Oye, yesterday said despite striking deals worth about $1.5 billion during his recent state visit to the United Kingdom, President Bola Tinubu failed to explore a vital diaspora remittance channel to boost the economy.

Oye described the president’s trip as a “squandered opportunity for comprehensive Nigerian business advancement”.

In a statement, he said the president should have worked out a deal that would unlock $21 billion in annual diaspora remittances from over 500,000 Nigerians living in the UK, among other business opportunities, adding that the trip could have been better explored for greater outcomes.

Oye, a former National President of NACCIMA, argued that while the visit recorded notable milestones, including trade and investment agreements, it ultimately fell short of translating diplomatic engagement into tangible benefits for Nigerian businesses and investors.

While acknowledging gains such as infrastructure financing and increased bilateral trade discussions, he stressed that these outcomes do not sufficiently address Nigeria’s need to boost exports, support local businesses, and attract sustainable investment.

Oye added that the president’s UK visit lacked clear, sector-specific strategies that could enable Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access UK markets or benefit from bilateral trade arrangements.

He said, “The visit entirely missed the chance to leverage the UK’s massive Nigerian diaspora. With over 500,000 people of Nigerian heritage in the UK sending home over $21 billion annually, the diaspora was celebrated for its cultural impact but ignored as an economic engine.

“There were no announcements of diaspora bonds, preferential investment windows, or creative industry export support.

When compared to the aggressive, deal-driven state visits executed by nations like India or South Africa — which feature concurrent CEO forums, matched government-private sector participation, and real-time trade agreements — Nigeria’s approach feels antiquated.

“President Tinubu’s UK visit will be remembered for its historical significance, and the $1.5 billion in deals are certainly welcome. However, it represents a squandered opportunity for comprehensive Nigerian business advancement.

“It confirmed that while the government excels at diplomatic symbolism, it still struggles to effectively facilitate business.

The true test of this visit will not be measured in loans signed with UK Export Finance, but in what happens over the next six months.”

Oye said, “If Nigerian SMEs do not secure new UK market access, if creative industry exports do not surge, and if agricultural products remain blocked from British shelves, then this historic trip will have been little more than an expensive, beautifully orchestrated photo opportunity.

“Nigeria is undeniably open for business, but it is time our diplomatic engagements put Nigerian businesses at home and abroad at the absolute center of the stage.

Until then, our state visits will remain celebrations of potential rather than catalysts for prosperity.”

Continuing, he said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent two-day state visit to the United Kingdom — the first by a Nigerian leader in 37 years — was a masterclass in diplomatic pageantry. With King Charles III rolling out the red carpet at Windsor Castle and toasting to the Yoruba phrase, ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last,’ the optics were undeniably historic.

“On paper, the numbers are equally impressive. Officials valued the resulting agreements at roughly $1.5 billion, with bilateral trade currently sitting at an all-time high of £8.1 billion annually. From a massive £746 million UK Export Finance package to refurbish the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, to a $496 million integrated dairy platform to boost local food security, the visit undeniably unlocked a bundle of headline-grabbing wins.”

He said, “We saw British firms like Wise clearing hurdles for Nigerian licenses, and educational tie-ups bringing digital learning to millions of Lagos pupils. Simultaneously, Nigerian businesses proved their mettle on British soil. Fintech giants like LemFi, Moniepoint, and Kuda Bank announced massive UK expansions, while Zenith Bank proudly opened its Manchester branch, eyeing a 2027 London listing.

“Yet, when the royal fanfare fades and the ink on the Memoranda of Understanding dries, a critical question remains: Was this a triumph of government economic diplomacy, or a missed opportunity masked by private sector resilience? A closer examination reveals a troubling reality.

“Despite the impressive figures, the visit exposed a fundamental misalignment between the President’s rhetoric about economic partnership and the actual prioritization of Nigerian business interests.”

According to him, “The visit was meticulously choreographed for diplomatic theater. President Tinubu’s speeches were steeped in history — referencing the Magna Carta, Shakespeare, and Britain’s past influence on Nigerian governance. What was conspicuously absent, however, was a concrete, forward-looking roadmap for transforming this ‘special relationship’ into measurable economic outcomes for Nigerian businesses. King Charles celebrated Nigerian cultural exports — Afrobeats, Nollywood, and sports.

“Yet, the Nigerian delegation offered no sector-specific targets or direct appeals to British investors beyond general platitudes of ‘partnership.’ The rhetoric felt more like a valedictory address than a modern trade mission.

“The disconnect became glaringly obvious at the business events. The NACCIMA Nigeria-UK Business Forum at Marlborough House, explicitly designed to ‘unlock investment opportunities,’ was notably under-attended by senior federal government officials.

“While Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State delivered the keynote address, key federal figures — including the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Minister of Agriculture — were largely invisible in the business forum coverage.

“When state governors are more visible than federal trade ministers at an international business summit, it signals a severe lack of coordination and a failure to prioritize trade diplomacy.

Similarly, at the Africa Capital Forum, CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso missed a golden opportunity to pitch specific investment pipelines or announce measures to reduce the cost of doing business for SMEs.

“Instead, his remarks remained safely anchored in narratives of macroeconomic stabilization and inflation reduction — regulatory achievements, certainly, but not the commercial bait needed to hook foreign capital.”

Continuing, Oye said, “The centerpiece of the visit was the £746 million ports financing agreement, framed as the biggest UK-backed port modernization in Nigeria in 50 years. While vital for easing congestion, we must call it what it is: infrastructure financing that primarily benefits UK contractors. The deal locks in at least £236 million in UK-supplier contracts, including a £70 million order for British Steel.

“It addresses Nigeria’s import logistics but does nothing to support Nigerian manufacturers accessing UK markets, facilitate SME participation in UK supply chains, or promote the export of the creative industries King Charles so highly praised. It reinforces Nigeria’s role as a market for British goods rather than positioning us as an export powerhouse.

“The expansion of Nigerian banks and fintechs into the UK — such as Zenith Bank’s new Manchester branch and LemFi’s £100 million commitment — are remarkable achievements. However, these are the fruits of organic private sector dynamism and years of strategic planning by business leaders, not the direct result of presidential diplomacy.”

According to him, “The government’s presence at these announcements provided ceremonial value, but offered no tangible trade financing guarantees or bilateral regulatory facilitation.”