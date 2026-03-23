  • Monday, 23rd March, 2026

Coronation Securities, Merchant Bank Launch Institutional-grade Securities-backed Lending

Business | 6 hours ago

Coronation Securities Limited, a subsidiary of Coronation Group in partnership with Coronation Merchant Bank, has introduced a structured Securities-Backed Lending (SBL) solution designed for High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth clients as well as corporates seeking disciplined access to liquidity without disrupting long-term investment positions.

The facility allows eligible clients to borrow against qualifying equity portfolios held with Coronation Securities while retaining ownership and market exposure. It combines Coronation Merchant Bank’s credit structuring and risk oversight with Coronation Securities Limited’s brokerage, custody, and lien management, creating a private-banking-style liquidity solution.

Commenting on the solution, Team Lead, Products and Trading atCoronation Securities, Azeezat Awonuga said: “We built this product in response to a clear need we observed within Nigeria’s rapidly evolving capital markets. As participation deepens among both retail and institutional investors, it has become increasingly important to provide solutions that allow clients to remain fully invested while still accessing liquidity when needed. Our approach has always been driven by innovation and a commitment to ensuring our clients can take full advantage of the opportunities available in the market.

“At its core, our Securities-Backed Lending framework reflects a simple belief: investors should not have to dismantle carefully constructed portfolios just to meet short-term liquidity needs. By allowing clients to borrow against high-quality securities under a disciplined and transparent structure, we enable them to preserve market exposure while accessing structured credit. In many ways, it mirrors the approach taken by global private banks, where portfolio-based liquidity is delivered in a measured, well-governed, and relationship-driven manner. We believe this model can play a meaningful role in deepening Nigeria’s capital markets and empowering investors to manage wealth more efficiently.”

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